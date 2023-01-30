WATCH: Woman Thinks She’s Going Ziplining, Finds out Hard Way She’s Going Bungee Swinging

One woman was taken for the ride of her life after a ziplining excursion turned into bungee swinging. However, everyone seemed to be in on the joke except her.

In the now-viral video, users watch as the woman prepares herself for ziplining. But, unbeknownst to her, her friends have a hilarious, albeit cruel, plan for her instead. Check out the video below.

The clip, posted by Highland Fling Bungee, has since garnered thousands of views and comments. Since posting, users have taken to the comments to leave their opinion on the prank, and most of them revealed they wouldn’t be too happy if their friends did this to them.

“The rage I would experience after I survived this “prank” would be stuff of legend and nightmares,” wrote one user. Another added, “Yall better know your friend’s heart conditions before playing this game. I’d flat line so quick.”

While it seemed like she had fun in the long run (or jump), we’re not sure we can say the same for another bungee jumper who lost an engagement ring while participating in the heart-racing activity. However, it was also a gag.

Earlier this month, the future groom “accidentally” dropped an engagement ring while he and his bride-to-be were bungee jumping in Scotland. Footage posted on Instagram on Dec. 29 is now making its rounds on the internet.

Man ‘drops’ engagement ring while bungee jumping with bride-to-be

According to reports, Marc Watson and his fiancée Gayle Robertson were getting ready to go bungee jumping at the same bungee establishment in Scotland when Watson pretended to drop the ring almost 130 feet.

“I got down on one knee and all the emotions instantly came out of Gayle,” Watson revealed. “She was so surprised, which quickly turned to shock when I dropped the ring 130 feet below us.”

He added: “I was down on one knee pretending to be shocked with her — but really I knew it was a fake ring I’d used and this was purely to prank her because she knows I’m a bit cheeky like that.”

Despite the joke, his future bride was far from jumping with joy.

“This was not how I planned it,” he admitted. “I wanted her to be really excited and surprised, not shocked and upset, so I quickly grabbed the real ring from the staff to rectify things.”

He continued, “Eventually she calmed down, I did the proposal properly and then we did our bungee jump. On the way back down we already had a date in our minds for the wedding.”

He also revealed that the staff of the bungee jumping business were in on the prank.

“The staff were all in on it as well and once I’d actually proposed properly everyone was cheering — even the staff below who were with the fake ring,” admitted Watson. “Neither of us are a big fan of high-thrill activities like this but we really wanted to do something like this together so that’s why we booked to bungee jump.”