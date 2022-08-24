WATCH: Woman Unleashes Hell on Rabid Fox After It Chomps Down on Her Leg

A rabid fox—like all rabid animals—should be left alone at all costs. However, in this case, the animal sneaks up on an unsuspecting woman, who puts up a great fight herself. Her quick thinking potentially saved her life.

This past July in Ithaca, New York, a woman stands outside on the phone. Security camera footage captures the fox sneaking up without hesitation to attack her. Once it reaches her, it viciously attacks her leg.

She rears back and gives the animal a powerful kick, launching it into the air. The video slows down to capture the power in the woman’s kick. However, the rabid fox refuses to quit. It eventually clamps its jaws down on the woman’s hand. Even as she shakes off the fox, it clings to her hand with its teeth. Soon, a neighbor eventually shows up to scare off the fox.

Her hand seems to have taken the worst of the attack. Pictures provided by TMZ here show the full extent of the injuries to the woman’s hand. Hopefully, she received some rabies shots after the encounter.

According to her husband, who uploaded the video, the fox attempted to do the same to someone else nearby. However, the fox was killed. Its body was taken to the nearby vet lab at Cornell University. Vets there discovered rabies in the fox’s system.

Rabies is no joke when it comes to animals attacking humans … a bobcat was hurled across a lawn last year in North Carolina — it was shot and later died, testing positive for rabies.

However, in this next encounter involving a bobcat, people are still unsure if the cat possessed rabies like the rabid fox in Ithaca, NY did.

This Time, No Rabid Fox; However, This Canadian Man Fought Off a Bobcat to Save Dog

A Canadian man named Joel Anstett fought off a bobcat in his backyard to save his dog. The incident occurred on July 20th.

Anstett talked to Field & Stream about the incident. His let his dog Apollo outside around 11:30 pm. However, Anstett noticed that over the previous nights, his dog had acted strange when outside alone. Astett decided he should go outside with the dog.

“As soon as I opened the door, he put his nose straight in the air and took off right for the corner of our house,” Anstett says. “I heard a loud thud, like something jumped on him and took the wind out of him. Then he let out a big yelp.”

Rushing to investigate, he saw what he first thought was a lynx. However, soon he realized it was a large bobcat. The bobcat was on top of the dog, and Anstett rushed to Apollo’s aid.

However, Anstett’s adrenaline allowed him to take action. He tossed the animal over the fence into a neighbor’s yard. Anstett estimates the creature was twice the size of his beagle and much heavier.

The encounter left bites and scratches on Anstett’s fingers, wrist, arms, and legs. The dog sustained five bites to its back. However, both Apollo and Anstett’s recovery is going smoothly.