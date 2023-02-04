WATCH: World’s Most Powerful Solar Telescope Shows Clip of Sun’s Surface Guaranteed to Make You Sweat

The National Science Foundation (NSF) recently released boiling-hot footage captured by the Inouye Solar Telescope of the sun’s steamy surface. The footage, which you can check out below, gives us Earthlings a look at what’s happening on the sun’s surface, and it’s nothing short of fascinating.

Three years ago today, @NSF's #DKIST– the world's most powerful solar telescope – released its first amazing images of the boiling surface of the sun. Here's the latest look!



DKIST helps us study the sun's impact on Earth.https://t.co/GztCmyEfN3



📷: @NatSolarObs/AURA/NSF pic.twitter.com/i4JDxwkZ5A — National Science Foundation (@NSF) January 29, 2023

Perched on the Hawaiian island of Maui, the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope is a solar observatory that’s been capturing close-up images of the sun for the last three years. This time, the impressive telescope is once again giving viewers a look into what happens on the sun’s surface. There, temperatures can reach over 10,000 F.

The telescope has done it again. This time it’s provided a high-resolution look into the happenings on the solar surface. The organization recently dropped a stunning two-second clip showing the surface in extreme detail.

New video shows extreme detail of sun’s scorching-hot surface

The goal of the Inouye telescope is to observe the sun to help scientists learn more about space weather. In addition, experts say that solar magnetic eruptions can cause issues in air travel, and hinder satellite communications and power grids. This means we could see prolonged blackouts, and GPS could be disabled.

“We have a really exciting year and a half coming up,” Carrie Black, program director for the National Solar Observatory, which includes DKIST, said during a news conference.

According to the NSF, viewers can also see features on the solar surface as small as 18 miles in size. Moreover, the patterns have characteristics of motions that transport heat from the inside of the sun to its surface.

“Never before seen to this clarity, these bright specks are thought to channel energy up into the outer layers of the solar atmosphere called the corona. These bright spots may be at the core of why the solar corona is more than a million degrees,” the NSF said in a statement.

The NSF created the observatory to study the upper parts of the solar atmosphere or corona. It was also created to observe the sun’s magnetic field.

“The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope really excels at very small-scale features that are incredibly important,” Black said. “Now we’ll really be able to compare theory with reality on the surface of the sun, which is tremendously exciting and really going to propel the science forward.”

The telescope’s first images, which are incredible pictures showcasing the granules on the sun’s surface, were released in January 2020.

Scientists also believe these granules play a significant part in one of the biggest wonders about the sun and why its corona is so hot. The visible surface of the sun, known as the photosphere, can reach as high as 7,460 to 11,000 degrees F. However, in the corona, temperatures can reach 3.5 million F.