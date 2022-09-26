WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Tourist Films Up-Close Video of Bison Grunting During the Rut

A tourist at Yellowstone National Park filmed an up-close video of a bison grunting during the rut.

The huge bison bellows its long grunts while crossing a road at the park. A tourist filmed the encounter from the safety of their own car.

The beast then heads toward a pasture where other bison roam the grass.

The video can be seen—and heard—below, and plenty of people commented on the video with their thoughts on the bison and his deep grunts during the rut.

“He’s very chatty,” one user joked.

“A mini-van with feet & a tail!” another person wrote, commenting about how heavy the bison appears. Another person talked about the massive size of the bison and how he still remains to be cute.

“2000 pounds of cute…now get out of the way,” they wrote, adding laughing emojis in their comment.

“Awesome he’s so impressive,” another commenter wrote.

A final user joked: “This is what my husband sounds like when he snores lol.”

However, hopefully the video serves as a reminder not to mess around with these majestic creatures, especially not during the bison rut.

Crazy Bison Stampede Filmed at Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park is known for its wide variety of animals, and perhaps is most famous for its bison. However, the tourists of the park are also known for their ill-advised antics.

In this viral video on YouTube, a huge stampede of bison rockets down a road alongside a line of tourists in their cars. The tourists filming this video lean out their car window and film the trampling herd come by. A few times in the clip, the tourists back away and remark how close the bison get to butting their car. Fortunately, the car—and passengers—survived the incident unscathed.

Bison of all shapes and sizes are seen parading down the road in this incredible sight. Comments on the YouTube video, posted by Buffalo Field Campaign, were turned off.

However, the page provided a description of the video. “They stink? In Yellowstone National Park, the bison herd was meandering slowly down the road when they hit a bottleneck created by the waiting vehicles. Two dominant bulls began to fight at that location. (It is mating season after all.) The brief fight turned the herd around and got them running. Video courtesy of James Holt.”

The organization that posted the video, the Buffalo Field Campaign (BFC) remains the only group working both in the field and in the policy arenas to stop the harassment and slaughter of America’s last wild buffalo.

According to their website, their primary goal is to create permanent year-round protection for bison and the ecosystem they depend on, “including respect for the migratory needs of this long-exploited and clearly endangered species.”