WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Tourists Walk Dangerously Close to Bison for Selfies

Looking to risk everything for absolutely no good reason, a Yellowstone National Park tourist is seen walking dangerously close to a bison in order to get selfies in a recently posted video.

In the video, which was posted on Instagram, the Yellowstone visitor is seen walking up to a group of bison to get a snapshot. While he originally took a pic of the animals, another visitor came up and both proceeded to take a selfie.

The latest not-so-intelligent interaction comes just days after a man learned the hard way that trying to go near a Yellowstone bison is not a good idea. As the man goes in to give the food, the animal charges at him. The National Park Service states on its website to never approach wildlife.

“The animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be,” the website reads. It was also recommended that the safest (and often best) view of wildlife is from inside a vehicle. “Always stay at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves. Visitors also need to be at least 25 years (23 meters) away from all other animals, including bison and elk.”

The National Park Service also recommends to visitors that they should never attempt to feed wildlife while in Yellowstone. “Animals that become dependent on human food may become aggressive toward people and have to be killed. Keep all food, garbage, or other smelly items packed away when not in use.”

The National Parks Service further reveals that bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

Yellowstone is Considered the Only Place in the U.S. Where Bison Have Continuously Lived Since Prehistoric Times

According to the National Parks Service, Yellowstone is claimed to be the only place in the U.S. where bison has lived continuously since prehistoric times.

“Yellowstone bison are exceptional because they comprise the nation’s largest bison population on public land,” the National Park Service states. “Unlike most other herds, this population has thousands of individuals that are allowed to roam relatively freely over the expansive landscape of Yellowstone National Park and some nearby areas of Montana.”

It was also noted that bison exhibit wild behavior like their ancestors. They congregate during the breeding season in order to compete for mates. They also migrate and explore, which helps to find new habitat locations. “These behaviors have enabled the successful restoration of a population that was on the brink of extinction just over a century ago.”

Although the Yellowstone bison are considered unique, they are infected with brucellosis. This is a livestock disease that is able to transmit to wild bison and elk as well as to cattle. It is transmitted through infected fetal tissue.