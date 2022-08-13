WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Wolves Chase a Black Bear up a Tree

Yellowstone National Park is one of the most picturesque and biodiverse regions on the planet. The reserve is considered to be the first national park in the world. At least two million tours visit the park each year. However, while the park remains a popular tourist destination, the reserve contains an active and dangerous wildlife scene.

In this viral video, one bear barely escapes the clutches of death at the hands of two hungry wolves. The wolves spring into action and gun towards the black bear. However, luckily for the bear, his instincts kick in. The bear retreats and scampers up a tree right before the wolves can pounce on him. He scurries up the tree and waits for the wolves to go away.

The video was posted to Instagram on the account WolfTracker. The footage was captured by a company of guides who take tourists through the vast wilderness of Yellowstone National Park.

“Black bear wanders into the wrong neighborhood,” the account began in their caption. “These two older males of the Junction Butte Pack did not take too kindly to this black bear encroaching in on their freshly killed bison. They chased and harassed this bear up the same tree for close to half an hour! If you look closely in the second video, you’ll see one of the wolves showing off his teeth as the bear scrambled back up the tree.”

In the comment section, WolfTracker replies to one commenter who asks whether the bear or wolves were hurt in the interaction. The account replied back, saying the encounter occurred because of “friendly disagreements.” They revealed the incident started when the bear approached the wolves’ freshly killed bison.

Yellowstone National Park Grizzly Bear Capture Ongoing

Grizzly bears remain on the Endangered Species list today. Yellowstone National Park helps monitor grizzly bear distribution and other activities, and it remains crucial to the ongoing recovery of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

To monitor these bears, biologists first need to capture, tag, and outfit bears before releasing them back into the wild. “In order to attract bears,” the park states, “biologists use natural food sources such as fresh road-killed deer and elk. Potential capture sites are baited with these natural foods.”

So, that’s why the park instituted the Grizzly Bear Capture. Details about the months-long event are located below.

The timeline occurs from August 9, 2022 – October 28, 2022. It occurs throughout the entire park and Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Primary access points are marked with warning signs there. It’s also critical that all members of the public heed these signs.

The purpose of the event is to monitor grizzly bear distribution and activities to protect them.

Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) will begin field captures on August 9. The capture efforts will continue through October 28, 2022.