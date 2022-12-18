WATCH: Young Elk Shows Off Dance Moves in Front of Trail Cam

On Friday, Yukon Wildlife Cams featured a clip of a young elk’s very enthusiastic reaction to seeing a trail cam. David Troup has several surveillance cameras set up in Canada’s Yukon Territory, USA Today reports. “In contrast to Monday’s coyote video, this young elk seems to enjoy the spotlight,” Troup wrote on Facebook. “If you’re outgoing and gregarious, learn how to make an entrance like this and you’ll be the life of every party.”

The young elk really does have some serious movies. It almost seems as though it has an idea of how far the frame of the camera stretches. The spectacular leaps and struts seem to be specifically for the camera. It even performs a bit once it gets out of focus. According to one commenter, it “prances and dances” in the background.

Facebook users loved the charming video. “How adorable!! Thank you for your work posting these amazing videos!”, one user wrote. “Did I see her in Rocky Horror Picture Show?”, another follower quipped.

Troup’s cameras capture wildlife in the most untouched parts of the Yukon, usually displaying behavioral patterns that animals exhibit in their natural habitats. However, they sometimes capture moments like this, when an animal reacts to the presence of the camera.

An estimated 10 million elk used to roam North America

Most baby elks are born during early summer. Immediately after birth, the calf will spend most of its time close to the ground in grass or bushes, following its mother as she grazes. For nearly a week, these young creatures produce no scent whatsoever, making it more difficult for predators to find them. However, this uplifted state doesn’t last long. Predatory animals, such as coyotes, begin to hunt for elk calves in the grassy areas surrounding herds– thus making June a very dangerous time for them.

Generally, mothers and calves form very small herds. The calves play with each other and learn how elk life works. The calf will consume approximately one gallon of milk daily, gaining two to three pounds during that timeframe.

A few weeks or sometimes only days after birth, life gets even harder for elk calves. This is because the herds start to move up to the tundra, and the calf has to hike miles gaining 5,000 feet of elevation just to get to the sweet grass on the tundra. Luckily each calf has plenty of babysitters in the form of other members of their herd who watch over them.

Before Europeans colonized America, there were approximately 10 million elk roaming throughout the U.S. and parts of Canada. Nowadays, only about 1 million remain in North America, inhabiting areas West of the Mississippi River in the United States including Minnesota, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. The same goes for Canadian territory westward from Ontario.