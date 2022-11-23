Whale Watcher Left Speechless After Man on Beach Steals the Show

A man is now Internet famous after his excited and frantic attempts to record a pod of killer whales near the coast of New Zealand went viral. A clip posted on TikTok on Nov. 19 shows a rare spectacle. Several killer whales, also known as orcas, sim so close to a sandy beach that people on shore could have touched them.

One man, who was standing close by when the whales breached the surface, was determined to catch the event on camera. And while dozens of people were taking in the show, he stole the attention with his clumsy antics.

The poster recorded the man from a balcony. As the killer whales hunt near the sandbar, the man runs as quickly as possible while holding a phone to catch his own video. But the sand gives him some trouble and he tumbles as he desperately tries to catch the creatures before they swim off.

Nearly 7 million people have viewed the original posting, and a second clip sans added background noise has gandered another 14.5 million views.

“He didn’t give up recording either,” a follower wrote in the comments. “Hope his POV shows up on TK.”

TikTokers Can Relate to the Man’s Overwhelming Joy

Most people couldn’t stop laughing because the man’s reaction was so relatable. They knew that if they saw orcas come that close to shore, they’d be just as overjoyed.

“I’d do the same tbh. What a place to live! Pure magic,” another person added.

“That’s me,” someone admitted. “I would have been so excited I would have crawled, swam with them to catch up whatever needed.”

“That would be me, honestly. I’d have no control between fear and excitement because orcas are scary but…WILLY!” shared another follower.

Killer Whales Swim Near Shorelines to Hunt and Trap Prey

While people don’t often catch killer whales that close to land, the New Zealand Department of Conservation says that they actually near the shore often as they hunt.

“They dig in the muddy sea bottom for stingrays and are often seen herding them into [the] shallow water around Oriental Parade, Frank Kitts Park, and The Lagoon,” the organization said about areas in Wellington.

The waters around New Zealand are “home to an estimated 150–200″ orcas,” the government agency adds. Those killer whales, which are interestingly a species of dolphin, constantly “travel long distances throughout the country’s coastal waters” giving residents off chance peeks into their lives.