Why ’10 Miles West of Boston’ Went Viral

The internet has a major issue with one of HBO’s newest series. “The Last of Us,” based on a 2013 video game of the same name, aired its third episode Sunday night. Now, viewers have issues with showrunners thinking they can pull a fast one. For some irritated watchers, Sunday night’s episode may have gone too far when it asked its audience to suspend their disbelief and think that a mountainous canyon landscape was, in fact, “10 miles West of Boston.”

For context, the show is about people trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world after a mind-controlling fungus mutated and turned people into people-eating zombies.

Of course, suspension of disbelief is expected when it comes to shows and films about a dystopian world. However, some viewers just can’t get past the fact that the show tried to convince them that the main characters were ten miles outside the New England city during the episode.

The episode, titled “Long Long Time,” opens in the Boston quarantine zone. The zone is a walled-in area that keeps the uninfected people in and the flesh-eating zombies out. The main characters go in and out of the QZ via tunnels that take them to historical Boston buildings.

Although episode 3 is garnering praise, some Twitter users can’t help but talk about a scene early in the episode. During a brief moment, the show shows Joel and Ellie as they make their way out of the city. The text overlay on the screen reads, “10 Miles West of Boston.”

Boston residents erupt on Twitter, say ‘The Last of Us’ claim of ’10 Miles West of Boston’ doesn’t make sense

The show reportedly implemented drone footage and VFX shots in Boston. However, most of the show was shot in Alberta, Canada.

While it’s unclear where production precisely filmed the shot in question, it definitely wasn’t ten miles outside of Boston.

“Getting belligerently angry when ‘The Last of Us’ tries to claim that a mountainous terrain that’s clearly northwestern is ’10 miles west of Boston,'” wrote one angry Twitter user.

Someone else added, “I went to college about 10 miles west of Boston. And I vividly remember all the wonderful times I had in the part of Middlesex County that looks exactly like a coniferous forest in the Canadian Rockies.”

While some were evidently upset about the shot, people also used it as an opportunity to crack jokes. Since the controversy centered on Massachusetts, people joked that the fatal mistake was that Dunkin’ Donuts wasn’t promoted on screen.

One Twitter user joked: “The problem, of course, is that 10 miles west of Boston there has to be at least one Dunkin’ Donuts visible in this much terrain.” Users even included their own edits, adding the popular coffee chain to the shot.