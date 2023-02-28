Wild Coyote Spotted on Nevada College Campus: WATCH

Students and faculty at the University of Nevada Las Vegas were shocked to find an unexpected visitor enjoying the Monday morning sunshine in the quad – a wild coyote.

UNLV police reported receiving multiple calls between 9 and 11 am. Students and faculty alike kept the phone ringing off the hook with reports of the wild animal on campus. That said, the coyote seemed completely unbothered by the passing humans. It barely acknowledged passersby as it lounged in the grass near the shade of a tree.

If you see the UNLV coyote on campus just smile and wave pic.twitter.com/IJSq24Wj3u — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) February 27, 2023

University employee Michael Kegan was among the first to see the animal near the Richard Tam Alumni Center, snapping a few photos as he passed.

Nevada Police Chose to Leave the Coyote Alone Unless It Becomes Aggressive

According to Arnold Vasquez, Assistant Director of University Police Services, officials noted each report but did not respond since the coyote appeared disinterested in the humans on campus, focusing instead on his relaxing morning. They will, however, respond in the event that the animal becomes a threat to the students or staff.

Vasquez continued on to explain that anyone who sees the coyote on the Nevada campus should still report the sighting to campus police. That way, they have an idea of where it is on campus and can react quickly if need be.

The official added that it’s vital to be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially with a wild animal on campus. He warned any students or staff who encountered the coyote to stay a safe distance away. Under no circumstances should anyone offer the animal food, as it will not only encourage it to return but could create a safety hazard.

Locals and visitors alike have reported multiple coyote sightings on or near the Las Vegas Strip over the last several weeks. The Strip is less than two miles from the Alumni Center, so this coyote likely just ventured a little further than its companions.

What to Do if You Encounter a Coyote

The advice of Assistant Director Vasquez is fantastic to follow in the event of a coyote sighting. But what do you do if you can’t maintain a safe distance? Or if the coyote doesn’t seem quite as contented as the one spotted in Nevada?

Well, according to Urban Coyote Research, there are a few steps everyone should follow to avoid coyote conflicts. First and foremost, as Vasquez explained, do not feed coyotes. Ever. Unfortunately, this might mean removing bird feeders and similar decor pieces from your yard.

Should you counter a coyote, don’t run. Instead, make yourself large, shout, or throw something toward it. Consider carrying a can of rocks or other noisemakers on walks as well to ward off any approaching coyotes.

Finally, if all else fails, contact wildlife services or the police. While not every coyote sighting needs to be reported, any aggressive or fearless coyote should be made known to the appropriate officials.