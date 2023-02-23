Wild Flyby Drone Footage Reveals Closeup of Volcano Erupting During the Night

Using nothing more than a drone and a well-honed eye for breathtaking shots, drone pilot Ólafur Hrafn Björnsso captured closeup footage of a volcano erupting at night that looks more like special effects in an epic fantasy film than a real-life lava flow.

For over 800 years, the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland laid dormant, its looming 1,200-foot peak appearing no more threatening than any other mountain.

In March 2021, however, hundreds of thousands of tourists suddenly flocked to the mountain’s base. The rocky mountainside was suddenly covered in glowing orange lava, the volcano emerging from its long slumber at last.

Sometimes the footage we can get from drones is simply incredible. This video shows a volcano erupting at night.👌🏼🌋pic.twitter.com/xVhmAUZKlD — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) February 15, 2023

Rather than an explosion of smoke and molten lava, Fagradalsfjall’s eruption was effusive. As such, it unleashed a steady stream of lava, the 2,000-degree liquid flowing almost gently down to the earth below.

The volcano continued erupting for months, finally coming to an end in September. Following the ebb of lava, authorities officially declared the event the country’s longest volcanic eruption in over 50 years.

A year later, the volcano resumed its eruption, releasing another flow of lava for three weeks before quieting once more. Fagradalsfjall’s eruption is still considered ongoing, though it hasn’t shown any visible activity since August 21, 2022.

Pilot Nearly Loses His Drone While Filming Erupting Volcano

Aptly soundtracking the breathtaking video, Björnsso chose “The Uruk-hai” to accompany the apocalyptic footage, a villainous theme from the Lord of the Rings franchise. The boiling lava glowing in the darkness, the impossibly close shot, and the perfect song all make for a truly spectacular 20-second film.

The drone pilot, however, explained that it wasn’t captured without difficulty. Throughout the volcano’s six-month eruption, Björnsso captured several videos of the glowing lava.

During each of these sessions, he had to keep the drone in constant motion to protect it from melting in the intense heat of the erupting volcano. This might sound easy enough but was made far more challenging by the frigid Iceland spring. The cold weather caused the drone’s batteries to give out with little notice.

In the end, the reward was worth the constant threat of losing his drone to the molten lava. “Indescribable,” he told Drone DJ of what it was like to be in the presence of an erupting volcano. “Especially being there at early hours when there is almost no one there except us. It is a surreal and somewhat scary experience. You feel small compared to Mother Earth and her amazing power.”

The latest eruption of Fagradalsfjall is long over. The brave at heart, however, can still get a glimpse of the volcano’s power. As long as you’re willing to hike through freshly formed lava fields. Hiking up the 9-mile trail gives adventurous outdoorsmen a birds-eye view of the historic 2021 eruption site.