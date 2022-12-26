Wild Photo Shows Group of Bald Eagles Hanging Out on Guy’s Porch: LOOK

Some folks have to drive for hours to get a close encounter with nature. Others, however, only need to open their front door to see the beauty of the outdoors. Those who live in rural areas might see deer or other wildlife in their yards or near their homes. While that would be an interesting sight for just about anyone, it doesn’t even compare to opening your front door to find a group of bald eagles.

Earlier today a Redditor shared an epic photo of six bald eagles sitting on someone’s porch. The original poster didn’t give any details about the photo. So, we don’t know where or when this took place. However, we don’t need any more information to know that this is one of the most epic pictures on the internet. Also, we can infer that this porch is one of the freest places on the planet. You don’t get much more American than half a dozen of our country’s mascots chilling on your porch.

The photo shows a snow-covered yard hosting a small murder of crows in the background. Front and center, though is a group of bald eagles. They’re sitting on the banisters of the porch’s ramp, three to a banister. It is almost like this group of eagles planned and posed for the photograph. However, only one of them is looking at the camera for the photo.

It’s interesting to note that the photographer is clearly incredibly close to the group of bald eagles. However, other than the one bird who seems interested in the camera, they don’t seem to care. Most birds, even large raptors like these would usually scatter if a person approached that close. So, that means these birds are either incredibly brazen or accustomed to humans. On the other hand, they could just be more interested in the prey the yard offers than any threat the photographer might pose.

Yes, All Six of Those Birds Are Bald Eagles

When many people think of bald eagles they think of mature specimens. At about four years of age, the eagles reach full maturity and get the iconic snow-white plumage on their heads. However, in their first years of life, these birds’ heads are the same dark brown as the rest of their bodies.

The eagles get a little more “bald” over time. Before they reach their final mature look, the birds go through several stages. After their heads go completely white, they still look a little rough around the edges for another year of more.

So, looking at this group of bald eagles, we can tell that one of them is very young. The rest of the eagles in the group are either fully mature or not missing it by much at all.