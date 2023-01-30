Wild Video Shows Camera Flying 93 Meters Deep Down into the Ground in Antarctica

A team of scientists and researchers recently sent a camera down a 300-foot borehole in Antarctica to study the oldest ice on Earth. As seen in a now-viral video, Ph.D. student Austin Carter, who is part of a team of researchers collecting samples they estimate to be two million years old, sent the camera down the deep hole until it reached soft snow and ice.

Carter shot the incredible footage on Dec. 23rd of last year in Alan Hills, which is in eastern Antarctica. At the time, scientists from the Center for Old Ice Exploration (COLDEX) studied the area’s oldest ice for research.

“We drilled an ice core at the Allan Hills,” Carter wrote in a TikTok video about the phenomenal experiment. “Where we have previously found the oldest ice ever discovered.”

According to reports, the oldest recorded ice is 2.7 million years old. Carter and his colleagues hope to find even older ice in their study. “To learn more about the fundamental properties of the climate system,” Carter added.

Researchers drill into an ice sheet the ‘size of the U.S.’ while in Antarctica

The multi-year experiment and project involving COLDEX required drilling into ice cores within the Antarctic Ice Sheet containing the oldest recorded glaciers.

The project aims to unearth a long, unbroken segment of ice that’s been continuously freezing for the last 1.5 million years. According to ClimateWire, if the crew gets lucky in their study, they might find smaller, older samples dating back over 5 million years.

The team also uses tools such as radar and GPS surveys to identify sites with the oldest ice. However, it was challenging because they had extensive ground to cover since the ice sheet was nearly the same size as the United States.

“We’re looking for that perfect location where you’re going to have a full sequence of ice that’s on the order of two miles thick,” said glaciologist Peter Neff during an interview.

During their project, scientists are also trying to find information on the Earth’s climate, such as how much carbon dioxide is present. They study this by analyzing air bubbles trapped in glacial ice.

In addition, researchers know the levels of the climate and carbon dioxide from 800,000 years ago, thanks to a similar ice core drilled in East Antarctica decades ago.

Scientists also hope their current project will discover what was going on much longer ago than 800,000 years.

“The goal is to extend the ice core record of climate change back as far as we can,” said climate researcher and COLDEX director Edward Brook.

“It would even be remarkably important if we could push it back to three or four million years or even older.”