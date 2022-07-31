Wisconsin Family Rescues Black Bear Swimming in Lake With Head Stuck in Plastic Jar: VIDEO

“Swim happy,” the Wisconsin couple cheered from their boat as they freed a black bear cub from the confines of a plastic jar.

Last Sunday, Tricia Hurt, her husband Brian, and their son Brady took their boat out onto Marsh-Miller Lake near Cedar Bay Resort. That’s where they found a baby black bear swimming with its head trapped in a plastic cheese ball container. Despite its dire situation, the bear could still swim fairly well and could see out of the bottom of the jar.

When the Hurts saw the animal in distress, they knew they needed to help. So, they steered their boat toward the swimming bear, determined to free it from the cheese-scented litter. Once they reached the creature, they realized just how exhausted it was and how close it was to certain death.

“We knew that if we didn’t do something, we are pretty sure it would not have made it to shore,” Tricia Hurt told CNN. “It was really huffing and puffing, my husband said.”

It took a few tries to get to the black bear. As they pulled the boat toward it, the frightened animal began swimming in the other direction. At one point, Brian managed to free one of the bear’s ears, but couldn’t quite get the rest. Then, finally, with one more try, the family had successfully yanked the container of the bear’s head.

Naturally, Tricia posted the incredible animal rescue on Facebook.

“Never dreamt we would ever do this in our life time,” she captioned the moment. “Out on Marshmiller Lake yesterday with Brian Hurt and Brady Hurt when we spotted this poor bear. He made it to shore after all that.”

Locals Say Black Bear Had Jar on Its Head for Three to Four Days

The family was on its way to a local resort bar when they helped the bear, and following the heroic effort, they continued to their destination. By the time they had reached the bar, patrons already knew of the rescue, thanks to some campers that witnessed the whole ordeal.

Locals told the family that the black bear had had its head in a jar for at least three to four days.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was aware of the situation, but because of the remote nature of the area, it was hard for them to pinpoint the cub. Thankfully, the Hurts were there to save the day.

“We were so excited! We did our good deed for the day,” Tricia said.

Now that the bear was safe, the family also recognized that this was a one-time act of courage.

She continued, “We will never ever do this again, and it felt good to help the poor bear. You don’t like to see animals struggle.”