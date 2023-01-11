Wolf or Coyote? Fascinating Video Perfectly Illustrates Size Difference Between Species

By overlaying footage of coyotes and a wolf marking the same spot, Voyageurs Wolf Project perfectly illustrates their key difference: size.

Many of us have been there. “Is that a coyote or is that a wolf?” Sometimes it’s an easy call, sometimes it’s not. And sometimes, it’s an honest-to-god hybrid being spotted, as these two closely-related canines can and do produce viable offspring.

For the most part, though, coyotes and wolves remain in competition with one another for the same resources. They prefer separate territories if they have a choice as a result. But being able to tell wolves and coyotes apart can be a useful skill for many reasons. It can even become a vital task for those living in areas these canines cohabitate.

One of the most successful wolf research projects in America, Voyageurs Wolf Project of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem, MN, holds one of the best video’s I’ve seen that directly compares wolves to coyotes. By overlaying footage of both species marking the same spot, Voyageurs highlights the sizable difference between the two species:

“Lots of people tell us we are studying coyotes not wolves. The confusion is likely b/c wolves in our area are smaller than wolves in other places (e.g. Yellowstone) and many of our photos/videos are from summer when wolves don’t have their winter coats and look especially small,” Voyageurs posts to their official Twitter account Wednesday.

“Nonetheless, wolves in our area are still much larger than coyotes. The video above is one we made a few years back to illustrate the difference! An oldie but a goodie,” they continue.

How to Tell the Difference Between a Wolf and Coyote

For Americans, the two species typically being compared are the gray wolf (Canis lupus) and the coyote (Canis latrans). These two canines are still widespread enough – unlike what remains of the red wolf (Canis rufus) species – for it to be a common question. And as stated, the biggest difference between the two species is always going to be size, as everything else about them is so similar (both physiologically and genetically) that they can produce viable offspring.

PEBBLE BEACH, CA – FEBRUARY 11: A coyote walks through the sand dunes during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course on February 11, 2010 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Coyotes, on average, will weigh anywhere from a mere 14 pounds all the way up to 50 pounds. They vary greatly in size, and it’s the larger members of the species we often mistake for wolves. It’s any easy mistake to make, too, considering these two are rarely spotted in a convenient side-by-side scenario that suits comparison. The typical coyote stands around 2-feet-tall, and their coats also vary in thickness and length as the weather changes, same as wolves.

Solitary gray wolf – grey wolf (Canis lupus) showing thick winter coat in the snow in winter. (Photo by: Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Gray wolves, or the timber wolf, on the other hand, weigh more than even the largest of typical coyotes on average. Females will weigh anywhere from 60 to 125 pounds, while males rarely ever weigh less than 60 pounds and can push 200 pounds.

Spot the Difference From a Distance

Weight doesn’t help during a sighting, however. So to tell the difference between the two, keep in mind that wolves have a blockier muzzle and snout that will look more rectangular to our eyes. Coyotes, on the other hand, have thin and pointed, V-shaped snouts.

Coyotes also have longer and more pointed V-shaped ears than wolves, too. All around, if you can get a close enough look at the face, if it gives off an angular, pointed vibe with close-set eyes and sharp features, it’s a coyote 9/10 times.

Most sightings are of a silhouette or from a (hopefully) safe distance, though, which can make even facial features obsolete. To this wildlife tech, the best method to spot one from the other is in the tail.

Both species sport bushy tails, but a wolf’s will be shorter, making the tail appear much further off the ground than a coyote. Coyote tails are longer and will look to be just about touching the ground.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) has an excellent document you can view to further your knowledge on this topic. In the meantime, be sure to stick with us at Outsider as we keep you up to date on all things wildlife.