Wolverine Takes on a Pack of Dogs Like a Total Badass in Extremely Rare Video

Though they are the largest and one of the most powerful members of the weasel family, wolverine sightings are extremely rare. Due to unregulated hunting up through the early 20th century, their populations are relatively small, with just about 300 left in North America. Given their elusive nature, one viewer was incredibly lucky when they caught extremely rare footage of a particularly badass wolverine as it took on an entire pack of dogs like a champ. Check out the confrontation below.

The video above sees six large, fluffy dogs occupying a barren, snowy, unidentified landscape. At first, things start off calm, with the wolverine taking in its surroundings and appearing to make an exit—that is, until one of the dogs spots and pursues him, attracting the attention of his companions.

When the wolverine realizes he’s being pursued, he stops in his tracks, turning to face the aggressors before launching into a sudden charge. Realizing their opponent is more powerful than he appears, the dogs temporarily split up, making an attempt to circle the animal. However, the wolverine isn’t even shaken. Keeping his attention focused on the barking dogs, he charges a second time. And a third. If we look closely, we can just see the creature’s sharp front teeth bared in a growl at the pack of canines.

Finally, the wolverine becomes fed up with the dogs, and, unexpectedly, disappears beneath the surface of the snow. The dogs, just as surprised, immediately quit barking, confused by the predator’s disappearing act.

Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear Family Through Grand Tetons

Because wolverines are extremely rare animals, and sightings of them are even rarer, it’s strange to think of a pack of these large weasels banding together to pursue anything—predator or prey. However, that’s exactly what happened when a nature guide exploring the Grand Tetons caught crazy photos of a group of 13 wolverines chasing a mother grizzly bear and her cubs.

Aside from such a large wolverine sighting, what makes the photos even more insane is the sheer difference in size between the American wolverine and the grizzly bear. Male wolverines can grow up to three feet in length and weigh up to 55 pounds. While that’s impressive for a member of the weasel family, it’s seemingly no match for the grizzly bear.

Though smaller, female grizzly bears are still massive animals, at their largest weighing between 250 and 300 pounds in the lower 48 U.S. states. Males, in comparison, can grow much larger, reaching anywhere between 400 and 600 pounds.

Theoretically then, a mature grizzly bear should have no issue fending off a wolverine. However, given their fierce reputation and extremely sharp teeth and claws, a pack of 13 presents a serious risk to a mother bear and her cubs.