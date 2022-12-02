woman-charged-with-animal-abuse-after-disturbing-horse-videos-go-viral

An equestrian trainer is now facing charges because of a video that went viral, which showed a horse being dragged by a vehicle. Last week, a video of a horse being dragged surfaced on social media. The circumstances surrounding the event are unknown, as is the type of vehicle involved. In the video, a woman’s voice can be heard saying “Good girl.”

In a different video, there is blood on the ground next to the same mare. A woman can be heard saying, “Awesome, fantastic.” The woman can be heard using a slur against people with intellectual disabilities in the video, as the horse stands nearby. “Why are you a r—-d?”, she scolds. “Like, literally squirting blood. Her hoof was here and it was spurting out over there.”

Last week, the Ontario Provincial Police in Northumberland said they were investigating an animal welfare concern. The OPP also said that the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was involved. However, the Ontario SPCA clarified that it no longer has the authority to investigate complaints about animal welfare. To keep animals safe, the government decided that in 2019 Animal Welfare Services should be responsible for enforcement.

Well-Known Ontario Endurance Trainer Under Fire:

Solstice Pecile of Wishing Stone Farm inexplicably posted horrendous videos of her dragging a horse and later laughing at its injuries. #horseabuse #equinewelfare https://t.co/VNkptV4dls pic.twitter.com/8URksaForL — HorseSport (@HorseSport_mag) November 25, 2022

The abused horse had been returned it its former owner

Solstice Pecile, 23, was charged with animal cruelty under Section 15 (1) of the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act and will appear in court on Jan. 11th, 2023. “Given this matter is now before the court, it would be inappropriate to provide further detail,” Ross wrote in an email to Global News Peterborough.

The Canadian Pony Club announced that one of its members is being charged with a crime. “Pony Club does not condone of support the mistreatment of any animal and we take the allegations seriously,” the club wrote. “At this time we are suspended their Pony Cub membership pending the outcome of a non-biased third, party investigation.”

The five-year-old mare named Ezra has gone back to its original owner. Emily Reardon says she had recently sold the horse due to personal issues. However, she learned of the incident and has made arrangements to buy her mare back. In order to cover the expenses of travel and veterinary care, she has created a GoFundMe page.

“Ezra is only five years old and has been through a lot in the last few months and I am so grateful I’ve managed to find her and get her back,” Reardon said. “She will be getting all the love, attention, and treats she deserves.” Excess funds after her care costs are met will be used to help other animals in a similar situation. Reardon has no plans to sell the horse in the future. “She will never be at risk, she will never go through that again, this is my horse and she will be mine forever,” she wrote.