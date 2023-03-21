Woman Discovers Deadly Venomous Snake Lurking in Her Bed: PHOTOS

When changing the sheets, most of us expect to find nothing but fluffy softness, maybe the errant pet hair or two for those of us who share our beds with furry friends. Finding a massive venomous snake cuddled under your covers is reserved for nightmares. For one unfortunate Australian woman, however, nightmares recently became reality.

While stripping her bed to do some laundry on Monday afternoon, the Queensland, Australia, resident nearly jumped out of her skin when a highly venomous eastern brown snake emerged from beneath the blankets.

Rushing back the way she came, the woman carefully shut the door, stuffing a towel in the space beneath to prevent the snake from escaping into her home. She then called Zachery Richards, owner of Zachery’s Snake and Reptile Relocation, hoping for a speedy response.

Richards soon arrived at the home, impressed by the woman’s quick thinking. “She said that she ‘didn’t really want it there,'” Richards explained to Newsweek. Probably an understatement, but also a spectacularly calm reaction to discovering a deadly 6-foot reptile in your bed.

Stepping into the bedroom, the reptile wrangler found the venomous snake still relaxing in the bed. “I pulled the towel out from underneath the door and opened the door. It was just lying in bed having a snooze,” he said. “When I disturbed it, it sort of slipped down underneath the bed.”

Reptile Wrangler Warns Against Handling Venomous Snakes

According to Richards, the snake was thoroughly relaxed from its time in the comfy bed and remained fairly docile. When he attempted to remove it from the bed, however, it became “a little cranky” – we can all relate.

The snake catcher added that the eastern brown likely found its way inside through an open door in an attempt to escape the sweltering heat of the Australian summer. Snakes enjoy and need the warmth of the sun, but even reptiles get overheated in 90-degree weather. “It was quite a hot day that day, so it probably came inside looking for some shelter,” Richards said.

Though the reptile made it clear it did not appreciate being pulled from the bed, no one wants to sleep with a venomous snake. So Richards hooked it and gingerly placed it into his bag. He then released it back into the wild, far away from any residential areas.

The snake catcher advised others to take the same steps as the woman, should they find a snake in their home. The worst thing you can do in a snake encounter is attempt to handle it yourself. “If you see a snake, back away slowly,” he said. “Leave it alone, confine it to one room, and call in a professional.”

It’s even more important to reach out to a professional when dealing with a species as venomous as the eastern brown snake. The second-most venomous snake on Earth, an eastern brown’s bite can kill within 30 minutes. They’re responsible for more snakebite fatalities than any other species in Australia.