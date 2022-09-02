Woman Discovers Rattlesnake Den in Her Couch in Nightmare-inducing Video

A California woman was mortified after she discovered a rattlesnake den inside her outdoor furniture.

In a recent Tik Tok video, viewers can see the moment volunteer snake wrangler Bruce Ireland removed the snakes after the woman found them while hosing down the outdoor couch. The video has since gone viral, raking in over one million views.

Ireland spends his days answering calls from distressed San Diego residents desperate to evict the unwanted serpents away from homes and businesses.

“I got a call, the lady says she was hosing off outdoor furniture, said she hasn’t used it in a while, she heard what she thought was a rattlesnake,” Ireland said in the clip as he approached the furniture.

As the horrifying footage shows, Ireland peels back the sofa cover using his unique snake tool, revealing multiple rattlesnakes on top of the couch. “That is a lot of rattlesnakes,” he admitted before picking them up and placing each of them into a bucket.

“Look at the size of this one,” he said, lifting the first snake straight into the bucket. However, for his second go, it wasn’t as easy. Instead, the snake held its ground, wriggling its body around.

Then, the third snake slithered away, hiding behind the sofa’s cushions. According to comments left by the snake handler, there was another snake under the other side, which they didn’t manage to capture on video, making it a total of four sneaky snakes.

“My most ever was 11,” Ireland said. “But it was a mom and ten brand new babies.” In another comment, the snake wrangler admitted this experience was one of his favorites.

Rattlesnake wrangler begins company after people seek him out for help

Coastal regions of San Diego county are ripe for three different kinds of rattlesnakes: the western rattlesnake, the speckled rattlesnake, and the red diamond rattlesnake. According to San Diego Natural History Museum, the rattlesnake is one of four major types of venomous snakes in the country.

Ireland’s company, Snake Wranglers, was established via a happy accident in 2020 when Ireland noticed many residents seeking him out to get advice on handling snakes in their yards.

As a “long-time animal lover with a special affection for reptiles,” he “thought that there must be a better way to handle this problem.”

With all the snake-catching instruments needed on hand, Ireland started posting his services online to help people remove any unwanted snakes for free. As a result, he’s captured dozens of snakes and has relocated them to a remote place where they would likely not have any run-ins with humans.

While Ireland works mainly in California, the greatest concentration of rattlesnakes in the US is in Arizona. The state is home to 13 species of rattlers, more than any other state.