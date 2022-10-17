When you walk on the beach, you might expect to stumble upon seashells, rocks, and maybe even some crabs. However, we would never expect to find a whale’s body part— yet that’s what happened to a woman in this wildly bizarre incident.

In this abnormal account, a woman reportedly came across what many believe to be a whale’s penis that had washed up on a beach in Australia. Earlier this week, the woman found the massive, greyish object while at a beach at Magnetic Island in northern Queensland.

However, she still had no idea what she was looking at exactly. As a result, she decided to post a video of the odd body part on TikTok. She hoped someone online would offer her some insight into her weird discovery.

“What the f**k is that? It’s massive, like the size of my leg,” she said in the clip. ‘Ew, disgusting.’

After posting, people flocked to the comments to either give their take on the discovery. Many wrote that they thought it was a whale’s penis. People also noted that humpback whales are currently breeding in that particular area.

In addition, the video even captured the attention of wildlife researcher Dr. Vanessa Pirotta. She said scientists could not confirm exactly what the object was without looking at it for themselves.

Wildlife researcher weighs in on whale anomaly

“It’s hard to know exactly what this object is without seeing it in the flesh,” she said. “As a scientist, we want to have as much information on the size and also how it looks from every single angle so we just don’t know at this stage,’ she said in her own video.”

She added: “Where this unidentified object was found is currently where there are a lot of humpback whales.” However, Dr. Pirotta quickly shut down any theories that the possible penis was “bitten off” by something.

“If this is a male humpback whale penis, it is very unlikely that it was bitten off by another humpback whale,” she said. “These whales don’t have any teeth rather, they have long hair-like strands known as baleen, and to bite another male’s penis off is something that I’ve not ever heard of.”

However, she theorized that maybe a killer whale had attacked the other creature. She also noted there weren’t any markings on the object left behind. “This is just a mystery at this stage,” Dr. Pirotta admitted.

In New Zealand, wildlife experts are perplexed as to why so many whales wash up on shore.

Recently, two mass pilot whale strandings occurred in the Chatham Islands, a remote area on the eastern coast of New Zealand’s South Island. Sadly, 477 whales washed ashore in two separate stranding events in just a few days.

While marine mammal strandings aren’t rare, the Chatham Islands are a hotspot for strandings. According to the Department of Conservation, it is in the top three places for strandings to occur in New Zealand, with an estimated 4,000 pilot whale strandings since the early 1900s.