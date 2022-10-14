Woman Gets Completely Obliterated by Marine Geyser: VIDEO

There’s a reason so many of our national parks have warning signs and barriers, and it’s for moments like these. The video below captures the moment a woman gets completely obliterated by a marine geyser after mass amounts of water come shooting up from between some rock ledges. So the next time you’re visiting our nation’s iconic national parks, especially Yellowstone, be sure to heed the warning signs.

Per the post on the Instagram page TouronOfYellowstone, the above marine geyser isn’t actually in Yellowstone National Park. Also, the individual that posted the clip stressed that the geyser in the video is not a steam geyser and therefore did not scald the woman.

Nevertheless, a marine geyser is still dangerous. According to the post, the video captures a “blowhole.” Essentially, a blowhole forms when sea caves, like those in the clip, grow upwards and move farther in toward land. This creates “vertical shafts” that expose themselves near the surface. That system then results in hydraulic compression, sending seawater shooting upward, its height and force determined by tide levels and swell conditions.

Viewers highlighted exactly why it’s so important to maintain your distance from marine geysers.

“We have a few blow holes over here on Maui,” one viewer commented, “that once you’re sucked in there’s no way out. They often will never find your body either. So many tourists disregard the signs and get too close.”

A second commenter less sympathetically added, “Serves her right. There’s only 10,000 signs…”

Fortunately, we can just see the woman’s head pop up above the rock ledge. Still, there’s absolutely no doubt she swallowed a substantial amount of water.

Yellowstone National Park Visitors Treated to Rare Steamboat Geyser Eruption

While there are no marine geysers in the continental United States, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most fascinating and powerful steam geysers in the world. The park’s most famous geyser is, inarguably, Old Faithful. However, its most powerful and, in fact, the most powerful in the world is Steamboat Geyser.

Steamboat Geyser is as unique and awe-inspiring as the marine geyser above. It’s capable of blasting gallons upon gallons of boiling water more than 300 feet in the air. That said, it erupts much less frequently than Old Faithful. And so, catching the old geyser in action is truly an unlikely experience. Nevertheless, one group of Yellowstone National Park tourists were extremely lucky when they not only caught the geyser in action but the eruption was backed by a large, bright rainbow. Check out the footage below.

Sadly, while Steamboat Geyser is the most powerful in the world, it’s slowly becoming less and less active. Geophysicist Michael Poland recently explained, however, that this is actually normal.

“Most geysers don’t work like Old Faithful,” Poland said, “which, like its name implies, is pretty reliable when it erupts, which is around every 94 minutes.”

Instead, Steamboat Geyser undergoes periods of activity and inactivity. Since 2018, the geyser has maintained a steady active phase, with 157 major eruptions. However, in the 30 years prior, it erupted just 12 times, on occasion with a decade in between eruptions.