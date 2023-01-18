Woman Goes Viral After Mistaking Seal for a Labrador in Hilarious Encounter: VIDEO

When TikTok user Alix Weld and her mother spotted a seal lounging in the sea beneath a bridge, her French mom forgot the English word for “seal,” excitedly exclaiming, “Labrador” instead, sparking hilarity across the internet.

In the TikTok video, Weld is zooming in on a seal in the ocean below when her mother suddenly says, “Labrador!”. Holding back laughter, Alix asks her mother to repeat the unexpected exclamation, but instead of correctly identifying the animal, she once again says, “A Labrador!”

“My french mum naming things wrong,” Alix wrote in the caption of the post.

The hilarious video instantly went viral, garnering over 2 million views in just a few days. The French word for seal is “phoque” – nowhere near “Labrador” – but users couldn’t help but admit the confused mom had something in the comparison.

“Basically a sea Labrador,” one user wrote. “Anyone that has a Lab can confirm this is true,” another agreed. “Water puppy. She’s not wrong,” added a third.

Interestingly, seals and Labradors aren’t that distantly related. In fact, they’re both members of the Caniformia suborder of the Carnivora order. This means they share a common dog-like ancestor. Descendants of this ancestor include canines (dogs, wolves, foxes, etc.), bears, raccoons, weasels, and, of course, seals.

Why is the Seal Lounging Above the Surface?

As one user explained, the seal in the video is “chilling vertically…compact and squished up” – so what is it doing?

Well, according to the Sea Life Trust, it’s exhibiting a behavior called “bottling,” which is when seals “bob around vertically or horizontally in the water with just their heads or back above the surface of the water. This is how they rest at sea while out foraging for days at a time.”

Seals are expert divers and can remain underwater for up to 45 minutes, but they do need to come up for air now and then. When seals dive, they don’t take a big breath beforehand in an effort to store oxygen (such as a human would).

Instead, they expel the majority of the air from their bodies so they’re able to dive deep beneath the water rather than float on the surface.

What allows them to do this? Their specially adapted circulation and respiratory systems, of course! Their bodies are specifically designed for water travel, allowing them to hold large amounts of oxygen in their blood and muscles while holding their breath.

For comparison, the average dog can only hold its breath for 5-10 seconds. Some breeds, however, such as Newfoundlands and Labradors, have been known to go up to five minutes underwater without injury, though this isn’t a common occurrence.