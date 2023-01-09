Woman Opens Up About Two-Legged Fox Walking Around Her Yard After Wild Clip Goes Viral

A British woman is opening up after a visit from a bizarre, spam-eating two-legged fox made her internet famous.

Jane Carter explain to CNN that she was sitting in her Derbyshire home one day when she noticed the animal sniffing around in her garden. She asked her husband, Phil, to grab a camera. And he captured video footage of the animal wandering around as though having only two legs was completely normal.

“He stood up on his front legs and I couldn’t believe [my] eyes,” she said. “It was so fantastic, actually.”

The fox was missing its hind legs, and Carter believes it has been living that way for most of, if not all of, its life because it had perfectly adapted to its situation. And, there were no signs that the animal was injured.

Carter assumed the strange fox was in her garden looking for food, so she grabbed a tin of Spam from her pantry and scattered it around her lawn. The animal grabbed a mouthful of the mysterious meat and took off. Carter said that it ran away with impressive speed.

“Honestly, it’s unbelievable,” she added.

A Wildlife Expert Believes the Two-Legged Fox Was Born with a ‘Genetic Abnormality’

The video, of course, went viral. And it made its way to a TV wildlife expert named Mike Dilger. He told BBC Radio Derby that the animal likely had “a genetic abnormality or disorder.” So, as Carter said, it has probably lived as a two-legged fox its entire life.

“The reason I think that is because it’s so adept,” he continued. “Its poise, balance, and control [are] astonishing – the way it can go up on those two forelimbs and actually still eat,” he said. “…It’s an amazing survivalist story.”

Dilger added that the fox looked perfectly healthy. It did not have any signs of mange or disease that has been affecting the population in that area. And he noted that it made a good choice by living in Carter’s suburb.

Because so many people have outbuildings in that area, foxes have lots of coverage. And residents dispose of plenty of food waste. So the two-legged fox can help itself to “chicken bones” or “pet food that’s left out.”

“So actually if you’re enterprising and have got loads of initiative – like this fox definitely has – then you can do pretty well in an urban environment.”

Some people found the video of the fox heartbreaking and some thought it was hilarious. But Carter didn’t think it was sad or funny—she believed it was inspiring.

“He was looking after himself. He looked so healthy,” she noted with astonishment. “Weirdest thing I’ve seen in my life.”