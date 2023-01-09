Woman Thrown From Horse, Dies During Tragic Incident at Florida Rodeo

A woman has died after being thrown from her horse at a Florida rodeo. According to local authorities, before the tragedy, 56-year-old Regina Short had competed in a barrel race. The event took place on Saturday at the Baker Arena Community Center. As she was heading down an exit ramp, Short’s horse suddenly bucked her off its back. As a result, the Alabama native fell, hit a pole, and was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, she passed away from her injuries.

At the time of the tragedy, authorities did not reveal Short’s name. However, her fellow competitors later identified her on Facebook as they mourned the loss and posted photos of her last moments doing what she loved.

For instance, on the National Barrel Horse Association Florida District 07 Facebook page, organizer Abigail McClellan wrote her condolences to Short and her grieving family.

“First and foremost, our deepest condolences and continued prayers to Regina Short’s family and friends as they navigate this unexpected loss,” she began. “There are no words to adequately address all of this, but we trust in God knowing our hearts and sharing our prayers.”

McClellan added, “There were many people that came to Regina’s side while awaiting EMS. They took swift action and are so appreciated. We are praying for all of those that were involved as well as the medical professionals that later cared for Regina,’ she wrote, adding: ‘We have been informed of Regina’s beloved daughter, Christen, that proceeded her in passing. We are hopeful that they had the most joyous reunion today.”

In addition, the Covington Equine Association also posted a heartfelt tribute to Short, who acted as a board director for the organization.

“She was a smiling face we looked forward to seeing at barrel races.” They added that she was “an encouragement to everyone even on the bad runs and loved watching the kids. She always helped where she could without being asked and never complained. Her CEA family will miss her dearly. There will always be a missing piece in our horse community but we will honor her memory.”

Karen Kirkland Copeland also wrote on Short’s Facebook page. She described how shocked she is, adding she’s”sure that there was a sweet angel waiting on you with open arms. You will be missed.”

In addition, her friend Leanne Holmes added in her condolences.”Our barrel racing community has lost a sweet, wonderful lady today in a barrel racing accident. Prayers for the family of Regina Short.”

Following the incident, rodeo organizers canceled the competition and rescheduled it for a later date. The event was a part of the National Barrel Horse Association tour of rodeos around the country.