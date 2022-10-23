Woman Wakes Up to Find Huge Snake Slithering in Through Window

A woman in Essex, England was “terribly shocked” when she woke up to find a three-foot-long snake slithering through her bedroom window. The encounter occurred in Hereford Walk, Basildon, ITV reports. It caused the homeowner to run from the room and immediately contact the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Enola Evans, an RSPCA animal rescue officer, weighed in. “It’s not every day you get woken up by a snake trying to get into your bedroom through a window,” Evans explained. “The woman was terribly shocked. Without an accurate identification of the snake, a rescue could have potentially been hazardous.”

However, the homeowner managed to get a snapshot of the slithering houseguest. “Luckily, the photo she had managed to take confirmed to me that it was a corn snake. [It’s a] non-venomous exotic reptile often kept as a pet.” Evans rummaged through the bedroom and bed. However, she eventually found the snake coiled around the edge of the window.

Evans couldn’t help but be impressed with the reptile’s hiding place. “He had been very well hidden, so I was really pleased to find him,” she explained. “I am experienced at handling snakes.” Evan worked with reptiles in her previous job.

“I gently transferred the snake into a carrier before taking him to be cared for at an expert boarding facility,” Evans recalled. Evans expects the people that own the reptile to step forward. “Hopefully, we will be able to reunite him with his owners if he is an escaped pet, otherwise he will be put up for adoption.”

Non native snakes are an ongoing problem in England

1,219 reports regarding pet snakes in need were received by the RSPCA last year. A large number of which were strays. RSPCA Scientific Officer Evie Button weighed in on the issue. “Snakes are excellent escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to make a break for it.” If anyone finds a snake they believe is non-native, the RSPCA’s advice is to keep a safe distance. They also advise to call the charity’s helpline. If possible, try to monitor the animal or grab a photo of it so it can be identified.

The corn snake is a North American species that kills its small prey by coiling around it and squeezing tightly. The animal is commonly found throughout the southeastern and central United States. Although they look very similar to the venomous copperhead, they are actually harmless. By keeping populations of wild rodents in check, corn snakes help protect crops from damage and disease.

On average, adult corn snakes have a body length that falls between 2 to 6 feet. If they live in the wild, their lifespan is typically 10 to 15 years old. But if corn snakes are living in captivity, such as under the care of a human owner, they can reach an age of 23 years or older. As of now, the oldest corn snake in captivity was 32 years and 3 months. Compared to copperheads, corn snakes are more colorful, and have a slender build, and round pupils. They also don’t have heat-sensing pits.