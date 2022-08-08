Woman Walking Dog Narrowly Avoids Run-in with Black Bear in Ring Camera Clip

Imagine taking your little dog out for a nightly stroll and you narrowly miss having a run-in with a black bear. The whole scene might sound scary. Well, you can judge for yourself by checking out this Ring camera clip right here. Take a look at the woman in the video. It looks like she peers out into the night and sees something. It was a lumbering black bear.

So, she hurries inside with her dog into the safety of their home. But if you watch a little longer, after a few seconds, you can see the animal just ambling on by. He might be looking for some food or company. Whatever he was checking out there, it’s obvious that the woman did not want anything to do with him.

Black Bear Encounter Left Trail Runner Injured

We don’t blame her. Getting friendly with a black bear out in the neighborhood of Naples, Florida, doesn’t sound like a winning prospect. Would you hang around and wait for that black bear?

Sure, they may appear harmless and friendly. But a Washington trail runner was left with serious injuries after an encounter with one. The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife said that the person was hospitalized and released on the same day. A press release indicated that officers from the WDFW found an adult black bear near where the incident happened and reportedly “lethally removed” the bear. Here are some additional details regarding Washington state and black bears. There’s only been one fatal attack on a person and that was in 1974, state officials indicate.

Meanwhile, there are some tips for being careful and cautious around these animals. This information comes from the WDFW press release that had the initial details about the incident. “In general bears avoid people, but they’re naturally curious animals,” according to the release. “If a bear walks toward you, identify yourself as a human by standing up, waving your hands above your head, and talking in a low voice. Back away, avoiding direct eye contact. Don’t run from a bear.”