‘World’s Fastest Shark’ Rescued by Terrified Good Samaritans, Video Goes Viral

Two people on a beach in Brazil had an odd shark encounter. The incident, caught on film, featured the “world’s fastest shark.”

The event took place last week on a beach in Itanhaém, São Paulo. A wave washed a shortfin mako to shore, leaving it stranded. This particular species of shark is the fastest, able to swim up to 45 miles per hour. When beach visitors stumbled upon the beached shark, they knew they had to do something.

A few clips show two men pulling the shark back over towards the water. Thankfully, there was a happy ending, as the shark ended up being okay, and was able to swim away once back in the water.

The man who recorded the incident, Rogerio Dos Santos Rodrigues, shared a statement from the incident.

“The shark was dragged to the water, and it ended up swimming away,” he said.

Shark Swims in Shape of Itself With GPS Coordinates

Recently, a company tracked the great white shark they strapped with a GPS , and the coordinates made a shocking image.

A charity named OCEARCH tagged the great white, named Breton, with a GPS back in 2020. After they tagged him, Breton swam all around, making his way along the east coast of the United States.

According to NDTV, “Whenever Breton surfaces for a long enough period of time, the tag that has been fitted in its dorsal fin transmits a GPS location to shark trackers at the science organization.”

After OCEARCH tracked Breton for over a year, his swimming patterns revealed the shape of a shark. The unexpected self-portrait is easily visible in the photo. It was a hilarious surprise to the organization, and they shared it with the public, who found it equally amusing.

Whale Graveyard Photo Wins Award

A chilling photo of an underwater “whale graveyard” surfaced after it won an award. The photographer/diver who captured the photo, Alex Dawson, shared the pictures onto his Twitter.

He tweeted: “I’m very honored that Scuba Diving Magazine choose my image as a winner of 2022 in the wide-angle category. Last but not least another image also got awarded with an honorable mention. And a big thank you for the first prize onboard the luxurious Red Sea Aggressor III in 2023.”

I'm very honored that Scuba Diving Magazine choose my image as a winner of 2022 in the wide-angle category. Last but not least another image also got awarded with an honorable mention. And a big thank you for the first prize onboard the luxurious Red Sea Aggressor III in 2023 😊 pic.twitter.com/vHGh3uMArE — Alex_Dawson_Photography (@AlexDawsonPhoto) September 21, 2022

Dawson also spoke to Newsweek about the images.

“When I capture images I want to create ‘I wish I was there’ feelings. That’s my mantra,” Dawson told the publication.

Although the images are definitely unsettling, he also absolutely made many wish that they had experienced it.

According to Newsweek, locals know the area as flenseplassen, which roughly translates to “skinning grounds.” The area is where “local Inuit hunters collect their carcasses and strip them down to the bare bones. When the tide is high, they pull what remains back into the water.”