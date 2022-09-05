Yellowstone Bison Has the Perfect Reaction to Tourist’s Painfully Bad Joke in Viral Video

When Joseph Idell and his wife took a trip to Yellowstone National Park for their summer vacation, the pair stumbled upon a group of bison while driving to their next stop. While waiting for them to safely exit the road, Joseph realized it was the perfect time to ask a nearby pair of bison the one question burning on his tongue.

“Pardon, would you have any Grey Poupon?” the jokester asked the bison, quoting the admittedly meme-worthy commercial from the ’80s. Unamused, the bison simply looked at him and turned away. Hilariously, however, they seemed to grunt with annoyance as they went.

The adventurer then shared the experience on Facebook, posting the video of the disapproving animals with the caption, “Surrounded by dozens of bison on the road in our car last week.”

The video soon went viral, but instead of laughing along with Idell, many chastised him for seemingly being within feet of the bison.

“Dude really! Lucky he didn’t ram you,” one Twitter user wrote. “I hope this person was using a long zoom lens!!” another said. “The bison is deciding whether to stomp you to death or not. Stay away from the fluffy murder cows, they don’t like,” agreed a third.

If you look closely, you can see that Joseph Idell is, indeed, in a car. At one point, the animals come particularly close and Idell rolls his window up.

That said, the importance of exercising caution in the presence of these massive bovines can’t be stressed enough. This year alone, there have been multiple incidents involving bison goring visitors at Yellowstone National Park.

71-Year-Old Yellowstone National Park Visitor Gored by Bison

When visiting Yellowstone National Park, it’s absolutely vital to maintain a safe distance from the resident wildlife. Yellowstone recommends staying at least 100 yards from bears and wolves and at least 25 yards from all other animals, including bison and elk.

While the occasional wildlife jam on the roads can’t be helped, officials urge visitors to remain in their cars until the animals pass.

It’s not at all uncommon to see these rules broken, whether accidentally or purposefully. And when they are, the culprit puts both themselves and the animals of the park at risk. This summer alone, Yellowstone National Park has seen at least three bison gorings, the latest of which involved a 71-year-old woman.

According to reports from the National Park Service, the woman and her daughter “inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the bull bison to charge.”

Thankfully, the woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening. That said, not all those who fall victim to a goring are nearly as lucky.

“Bison are the largest terrestrial mammal in North America,” Dennis Jorgensen, World Wildlife Fund rep, told Newsweek. “They can weigh more than 2,000 pounds and can run as fast as 35 miles per hour. Despite their large size, they are extremely agile. So it is suggested that you stay at least 100 yards [away] in a natural setting.”