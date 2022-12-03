Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.

The clip sees the bison jumping, rolling, and playing in the snow much like a horse rolls in dust and dirt to cool off and maintain its coat. Though the animal’s antics delay the snow coach, its passengers don’t seem to mind. Whipping out their phones to record and take photos, we can hear a number of the vehicle’s occupants gushing, “He’s so cute!” followed by comments like, “He’s dancing!”

After getting his fill of the snow, the bison then heads away from the snowcoach but remains in its path, suddenly becoming the head of a small national park convoy.

Viewers on Facebook reveled in the bison’s antics as much as the snowcoach’s passengers.

One person wrote, “Omg, what a great video.” Another added, “Maybe he wants to play.”

Woman Gored By Bison Remains Dedicated to Protecting Species

As said above, keeping a large distance between yourself and the bison that occupy our nation’s national parks is paramount to protecting both visitors and the species. Unfortunately, one woman learned this lesson the hard way while hiking in a Texas park not long ago.

Rebecca Clark, an avid outdoorswoman, had been solo hiking Caprock Canyons State Park in October when she came across a herd of bison near the trail. Wildlife officials encourage park visitors to maintain 50-100 yards between themselves and resident bison. And if you happen to come across one of these herds near a hiking trail, they recommend waiting for the beasts to move on, or to head back down the trail from where you came.

Clark did neither. Instead, she edged closer, determined to capture quality footage of the herd to share with social media followers. Her decision could have proven deadly.

Spotting Rebecca and deciding she had come too close, one of the bison launched into a charge, and, despite her efforts to escape, gored her in the back and sent her airborne into a nearby mesquite bush.

Despite the pain and trauma of the experience though, she realizes her injuries were of her own doing.

“I still know that I was too close,” she admitted. “I wasn’t as diligent as I should’ve been.”

Further, she added emotionally, “I’m trying to protect the opportunity to go experience nature. I hope I didn’t keep somebody else from that.”