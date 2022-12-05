yellowstone-national-park-raven-perfectly-copies-ringtone-in-awesome-clip

You never know what you’re going to see or hear when out in nature. For instance, some Yellowstone visitors definitely have a story worth telling after they visited the national park. According to reports, the visitors reached for their cell phones when they heard something that sounded like their phone’s ringtone. However, it wasn’t their phones. Instead, it was wildlife. According to reports, a raven was caught on camera mimicking a ringtone. The incident reportedly occurred back in October.

“I was on a tour of Yellowstone National Park near Dunraven Pass and stopped to use the bathroom,” said a bystander who was able to catch the bizarre event on camera. “The raven in the first part of the video was on top of the bathroom, mimicking a cell phone ringing. This area is just on the edge of cell phone service, making for an interesting experience.”

Check out the video here.

While birds like parrots are known for impressive impressions, it seems interesting that a raven would be so good at such as specific impression. However, according to All About Birds, ravens can mimic other birds and learn human words.

Per reports from the park’s official website, nearly 300 bird species have been seen in Yellowstone National Park. These sightings include raptors, songbirds, shorebirds, and waterfowl. In addition, about 150 species build their nests and rear their young in the park.

Why ravens in Yellowstone watch wolves like a hawk

As for ravens, several varieties call Yellowstone home. The common raven, also known as Corvus corax, is an intelligent bird that can understand the concept of cause and effect and make an intelligent decision. They will often appear following wolf attacks and will stalk wolves and elk while they look for prey so that they can feast on their kills.

In addition, wolves will give ravens more access to decaying flesh, as the birds cannot use their own beaks to break into the skin. Ravens will also feast on almost anything, and you’ll often see them hanging around parking lots looking for their next meal. Some ravens have even taught themselves how to zip and unzip Ziploc bags to get to food. However, Yellowstone park officials urge people not to feed the ravens under any circumstances.

As for specific statistics, recent surveys tell us that there are between 200 and 300 ravens in Yellowstone’s northern range. Moreover, over half of those live in wolf habitats, away from human regions.

However, before park officials reintroduced wolves, nearly 74% of ravens went into human areas. Now, researchers continue to investigate seasonal and spatial patterns in raven habitat use, and their relationships with both people and wolves, by studying raven movements using satellite transmitters.