Yellowstone National Park Releases Stunning Photo of Rainbow Forming During Geyser Eruption

Yellowstone National Park‘s official Facebook account posted a stunning photo of a rainbow forming during a geyser eruption at the park on Tuesday morning.

In the picture, a snowy hillside lined with trees serves as a the backdrop to the huge geyser spray at the left of the frame. The mist reveals a rainbow that stretches across the width of the frame. A few bystanders line the fenced-in area of the geyser to view the magnificent sight.

“Sunlight needs to strike water at an angle of around 42 degrees in order to form a rainbow,” the account wrote in its caption to the post. “That’s part of what makes autumn such a wonderful time in Yellowstone: rainbows are more often seen in geysers when the sun is lower on the horizon!”

They continued, writing that certain angles produce the rainbow image.

“When watching a geyser, look for the rainbow that may form in it if the sun is over your shoulder.”

Facebook users were quick to share their thoughts on the rainbow and similar experiences at Yellowstone National Park.

Yellowstone National Park Volcano Rocked by Over 500 Earthquakes in a Single Month

During September, a total of 510 earthquakes occurred in a single area of Yellowstone National Park. That’s a number that’s nearly double the average per month.

The earthquakes took place near Grizzly Lake in the northwest region of the park. Reportedly, the quakes occurred between the areas of Norris and Mammoth. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake “swarm” started there in July.

Since that “swarm” began in July, about 800 earthquakes have occurred altogether.

However, all the earthquakes in September were smaller earthquakes. The largest across the whole park registered as a 3.9. An earthquake of this size may be felt by a person during the tremor. However, it would cause just minor damage to any structures.

Yellowstone National Park remains one of the most seismically active areas in the country. Yellowstone is known for its small earthquakes that occur frequently. However, it’s also very popular for its hot springs and geothermal geysers. Yellowstone also contains the largest supervolcano on the continent.

Yellowstone Lake sits over Yellowstone Caldera, the huge supervolcano. The caldera is considered dormant. It’s erupted several times in the last two million years.

Additionally, well over half of the world’s geysers and hydrothermal features reside in Yellowstone. This is because of the large volcanic activity.