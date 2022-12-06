yellowstone-national-park-tourists-held-hostage-by-raven-that-refuses-to-leave-car

A pair of Yellowstone National Park tourists were held hostage by a friendly raven in a new viral video. The clip shows the bird after it landed on their car and refused to leave. He then hops from mirror to mirror before strutting across the hood of the car. And it’s likely that he’s in search of a snack. Check out the humorous clip below.

A couple picked up a feathery hitchhiker as they were trying to leave Yellowstone National Park, as a very committed raven wouldn't move from the car's mirrors. https://t.co/OvSWWQBUM8 pic.twitter.com/MIM7Ct2gSo — ABC News (@ABC) June 5, 2021

Per their description, the couple had just returned from exploring Uncle Tom’s Trail and encountered the massive raven sitting on the driver’s side mirror.

“He knows we have cheese and crackers in there, I think,” the videographer joked. To the raven, she added, “We don’t feed ravens, I’m sorry.”

Later footage shows that the couple managed to get into their car, however, the Yellowstone National Park raven still refused to leave the tourists alone. Instead, he migrated to the passenger’s side mirror, before hopping onto the hood of the car and wandering across.

Even as the couple prepares to leave Yellowstone National Park, the raven hesitates to fly away. It’s not until the car really starts rolling that he leaves his post.

Viewers found the footage hysterical. One Twitter user wrote, “These birds are so smart…He liked you lol.”

Another asked, “I wonder if he’s used to people feeding him through their car windows and that’s what he was expecting?”

A third commenter demanded, “stop laughing and feed the bird.”

Yellowstone National Park Bison Gleefully Plays in Snow

While Yellowstone National Park’s ravens are out scouting for food, the park’s resident bison are enjoying a frolic in the snow—or at least, one of them is. A viral video from the iconic national park captures the moment a mature bison steps in the path of a snowcoach—and begins to play in the snow.

The footage shows the Yellowstone National Park bison jumping, diving, and rolling the white, powdery snow. His antics last for several minutes as the snowcoach’s passengers pull out their phones and begin to record him.

“He’s dancing!” one bystander exclaims. Another croons, “He’s so cute!”

While the happy bison held up the passengers’ travels, they didn’t seem to mind. Not even when the bison has had enough playing in the snow and begins walking right in the path of the coach.

Social media adored the park bison’s antics as much as his observers did. And while we love to see these wild beasts up close and personal, we still want to emphasize that it’s safest to observe these large animals from inside your vehicle and from a distance of 50 to 100 yards. One woman learned this the hard way when she came too close to one bison in a Texas state park and he gored her in the back.