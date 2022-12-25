Yellowstone National Park’s Volcano Isn’t Exploding, But Social Media Lost It Anyway

If you have been on Facebook lately, you might have seen a video claiming Yellowstone National Park’s volcano was ready to blow. Well, don’t worry too much about that. It turns out, the video is not accurate and there is no “uplift” in volcanic activity. That didn’t stop folks from losing their minds online.

Internet hoaxes are as old as the internet itself. The video that has been circulating claimed that Yellowstone National Park officials “closed down the park.” This was due to a rise in “volcanic uplit.” The video appeared on YouTube back in October before being uploaded to Facebook, according to the AP.

For those that want the truth, the park is still open. There is no closure going on. Since th winter season has settled in, there have been road closures, but those are routine and typical for this time of the year.

Experts say that there are no concerns about a volcanic eruption in the near future.

No matter how many experts, scientists, and officials say this or that, people are going to run with conspiracies and other theories. The video made its way to Twitter and other platforms quickly.

Social Media Loses it Over Yellowstone Volcano

The Yellowstone volcano is something we have all heard about. It is a supervolcano that, when and if it erupts, could do some serious damage to life on this planet. You never know when something like that will happen, which makes the myth and story around it more dramatic.

Some folks just can’t handle the thought of it. This video has people legitimately concerned.

“I don’t think y’all understand how worried I am about the Yellowstone volcano,” someone tweeted.

If you’ve been to Yellowstone National Park and seen the geysers, you likely know about the stench. Yes, they are pretty to look at, but the natural phenomenon smells like rotten eggs at times. It is hydrogen sulfide. Some folks think that’s a sign of impending doom.

“#Yellowstone #Volcano Oil bubbles coming out of Lake and ALL the Yards are STEAMING of SULFUR.”

Some people just don’t have a firm grasp on reality. No matter how many times your mom and dad said “don’t believe everything you read on the internet” folks are going to believe everything they read on the internet. Whether that’s the Yellowstone volcano or some other natural disaster real or imagined – it will keep happening.