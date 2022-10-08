Yosemite National Park Coyote Viciously Attacks, Makes Off With Squirrel Meal: VIDEO

In this video taken at Yosemite National Park, a coyote viciously attacks and makes off with a squirrel. The clip starts with the coyote slowly stalking the squirrel from a road in the park. Then, it springs into action.

The canine pounces quickly and runs up on the squirrel. Unfortunately, its actual attack on the animal is blocked because of a building. However, we do see the predator corral the squirrel before violently shaking it once he’d nabbed it.

The coyote then triumphantly struts off, knowing that he’ll have a great meal. Once the squirrel is dead, he places it down in the road and checks his back to ensure no other predators will sneak up on him.

You can view the clip below.

Plenty of people took to the comment section to voice their thoughts on the encounter.

“I fling around a ham sandwich exactly like this before eating it,” one user joked.

“Yikes that last turn over into death,” another wrote, talking about the squirrel’s last moments.

“Grab and go,” another wrote.

A final user said: “Coyote life don’t look half bad honestly.”

Golfers in Shock as Deer Face Off Against Coyote With a Crowd of Turkeys Watching

In this hilarious video, golfers stand by in shock as two deer face off against a coyote with a crowd of turkeys watching.

The video was reposted by Golf Digest’s Instagram page after being originally posted by user “@julian.marco.”

The chaotic footage starts with the camera focusing on a coyote hiding behind a tree. Two deer stand on the opposite side of the tree, waiting to confront the coyote. Eventually, one deer makes its way behind the tree and spooks the coyote. As the animal moves out of the way of one deer and toward the other, the other deer darts backward.

However, the brave deer continues to confront the coyote. The deer runs toward it again, eventually forcing the coyote to run across the green and nearer to another golfer. That golfer stands and watches the coyote, who still eyes the deer in the distance.

It’s not certain what prompted the incident, whether the coyote tried to attack one of the deer or if the deer were protecting the group of turkeys from the animal. Regardless, the footage is priceless.

You can watch the video below.

Plenty of Instagram users took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the wild encounter.

“Pet the puppy,” one person wrote.

“Is this a zoo or a golf course?!” another commenter said.

“Golf is already hard enough,” another user joked.