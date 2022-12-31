Young Hunter Absolutely Loses It After Taking Down Incredible 10-Point Buck: VIDEO

This young hunter absolutely loses it after taking down an incredible 10-point buck in his YouTube video.

The 17-minute video chronicles young hunter Lucas as he tracks down the massive buck from Missouri. The hunt took place on December 9, 2021. We get a great close-up of the whitetail buck at 1:04 in the video. In this frame, the deer munches on some shrubbery, showing off its massive rack. The fall foliage looks amazing, and the buck displays its impressive size.

“Watch as Lucas takes down a giant buck in late 2021. Hope you all enjoy the video,” the video’s description reads.

Eventually, they track the buck into an opening and uses a call to get the buck’s attention. At around 3:27, the young hunter unloads his bow and fires at the 10-point buck. He sticks the buck, and it sprints off with the arrow sticking out of its side.

The hunter named Lucas explained that he hadn’t expected much on this hunt, but just wanted to enjoy they day and decided to record the hunt. He keeps his cool at first, but soon starts becoming excited after taking down the buck.

His breathing becomes very heavy, and he says “oh my gosh,” soon after he realizes he’s struck the buck. The young boy faces the camera toward himself, and he’s visibly shaking. “There’s no way that just happened,” he says, wiping his eyes.

People React to Young Hunter Nabbing 10-Point Buck

Eventually, he calls his mother, telling her that he’s shot the “big 10,” that had been behind their house “a few weeks ago.” His mother congratulates him and asked if he got it on film, which Lucas of course did.

Lucas eventually tracks down the buck with members of his family. He takes pictures with his prize, along with the arrow that shot the deer. The family ended up carting the buck back home, and Lucas left one happy hunter.

People flooded the comment section to remark on the young hunter’s downing of the 10-point buck.

“Young man don’t ever lose those feelings,” one person wrote in the comments. “That excitement is what it is all about and congrats on a wonderful deer.”

Others gave the boy similar congratulatory messages. “I’m 3 days late but congratulations on a great trophy class buck. Any young man who gets one like this on his own has a lot to be proud of. Good hunting to you all and the Gouchie Crew.”

“What a BLAST!! Dude! Absolutely amazing! You are an inspiration my guy!” another user wrote. “Such an awesome hunt! Thank you so much for sharing that! And way to give credit where it’s due, thanking the Lord! Congratulations buddy!”