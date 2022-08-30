Zebra Runs Through Busy Highway Traffic in Bizarre Moment Caught on Camera

Motorists were left stunned after seeing a zebra casually stroll down a busy highway in Southern France.

On the morning of August 26, people saw the black-and-white equine at the A63 cross-border toll in Biriatou as drivers were stuck in traffic at the French-Spanish border. After half an hour of trying to corral the wild animal, customs officers finally captured the herbivore, per The Sun.

“We were waiting at the toll on the Spanish side, and we saw the animal tumbling down the road,” Julien Cazaux, a local journalist, told a newspaper.

“[The zebra] passed us three times while trotting. No one could catch him. Finally, customs officers teamed up to capture him. They were panicked and running in all directions.”

At the time of the incident, Cazaux was on a bus he had boarded in the Basque city of Bilbao. According to Cazaux, getting a glimpse of the zebra made drivers forget about the annoying traffic jam for a few minutes.

“Everyone was at the window. The children were very excited,” he added. According to the newspaper Sud Ouest, the escape artists took advantage of its owner’s trailer being stuck in traffic. As a result, he used the opportunity to make a run for it.

Later, frazzled customs officials had to bait and restrain the zebra, along with the owner’s help. Before the escape, the owner was coming home from Spain, where he had lent the African animal to a zoo.

Currently, there are three species of the black-and-white striped animal: the Grévy’s zebra, the plains zebra, and the mountain zebra.

Per reports from the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the Grévy’s zebra is considered endangered. At the same time, the mountain zebra and plains zebra are also a vulnerable species and are near-threatened, respectively.

Zebra gets gored by horned antelope at Mexico zoo

In addition, there are less than 2,000 Grévy’s zebras internationally. Your average zebra stands about three to four feet in height and can weigh up to 990 pounds. The animals are built for speed and making long-distance trips.

In another zebra incident, a beloved zebra named Puga has died after an antelope gored it at a Mexico City zoo.

Zookeepers made the grim discovery when they found Puga with a deep wound that had caused extensive damage to his left thigh. One of the world’s largest horned antelopes had gone after the unlucky zebra in an enclosure at the San Juan de Aragón Zoo.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning, August 27, according to a statement obtained by Zenger News from the Ministry of the Environment of Mexico City.

Several veterinary doctors took Puga into surgery and attempted to repair the damage caused by the goring. But, tragically, Puga passed away despite the team’s best efforts.