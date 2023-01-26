Zookeepers Reach into Crocodiles’ Stomachs, This is What Got Removed

Veterinarians at a Florida zoo were forced to sedate their “highly endangered” duo of Cuban crocodiles Tuesday after one was suspected of swallowing a plastic bottle.

This procedure came as the result of a zoogoer approaching Zoo Miami officials to admit they dropped a plastic bottle into the crocodile enclosure. When staff entered the enclosure to retrieve it, the bottle was nowhere to be found. This led zookeepers to the assumption that one of the crocodiles consumed it.

Animals swallowing foreign objects virtually always creates a dangerous situation for the animal, forcing officials to take immediate action. “If it could not be naturally passed, it could potentially cause digestive obstructions which could lead to serious complications and even death,” zoo officials said in a statement.

After sedating Princess, the female, and Leroy, the male, veterinarians radiographed both crocodiles. The results of this test, unfortunately, showed that both had unidentifiable objects in their stomachs. This forced veterinarians into further, more invasive measures.

Using an endoscope (a long, flexible tube tipped with a light and a tiny camera), veterinarians started with Leroy’s stomach. Their search came up empty, however, turning their attention toward Princess.

The first several attempts using the endoscope were to search for foreign items proved unsuccessful. Eventually, however, staff determined that the item the female crocodile ate wasn’t the entire bottle. It was hopefully small enough to pass through her system without intervention. “It was decided that since the foreign item was of a smaller size, she would be carefully observed in hopes that she would be successful in passing it naturally,” zoo officials said.

Zoo Officials Urge Caution With Crocodiles and Other Exhibits

Sadly, the water bottle wasn’t the first medical intervention from vets following the ingestion of a foreign object. In 2019, Leroy went through a difficult gastric surgery to remove a metal can from his intestines. Meanwhile, veterinarians removed a plastic baby bottle from Princess’ stomach with an endoscope.

According to zoo officials, veterinarians have removed “everything from cell phones to sunglasses” from the bellies of animals. And unfortunately, these incidents aren’t a simple inconvenience for animals and zoo employees. They cause “significant stress and in some cases, physical harm” to the animals who swallow them.

“Whether by accident or on purpose, when these items end up in the zoo’s habitats, they often present a real threat to the health and well-being of the animals that live there. We ask that when visiting the zoo, please ensure that all personal items are secure to prevent them from ending up in habitats where they can be extremely harmful to the animals.”

Last year, Zoo Miami showed X-ray and surgery results to show the dangers of dropping things into enclosures. The objects included water bottles, sippy cups, lip balm tubes, bottle caps, and a rather disturbing number of pacifiers.