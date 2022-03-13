Vista Outdoors Expands Into Camping Equipment, Tech Apparel With Stone Glacier Acquisition

Vista Outdoors Inc. has acquired Stone Glacier, a performance hunting gear company that designs ultralightweight apparel for backcountry use. Because of the purchase, Vista Outdoors will be able to expand its hold on the outdoor sports and recreation markets and produce packs, camping equipment, and technical apparel.

“I am excited to welcome the Stone Glacier team into the Vista Outdoor family,” Vista Outdoor Chief Executive Officer Chris Metz wrote in a press release. “Stone Glacier is an enthusiast brand that is fast-growing, well-managed, and a great cultural fit. And our centers of excellence, brand portfolio, and distribution network will support Stone Glacier as they reach their next level of awareness, maturity, and growth. Stone Glacier also enhances our ability to enter and leverage the camping category, which has exploded in popularity over recent years.”

Founder Kurt Raciot Created Stone Glacier with Backcountry Hunters in Mind

Kurt Racicot founded Stone Glacier in 2012. The idea came to Raciot after he spent 15 years doing solo sheep hunts from Alaska all the way to Montana. Spending time in the sport made him realize that hunters like him needed premium gear designed for backcountry adventures.

After that, he built headquarters in Bozeman, Montana. And the public lands that inspired the brand surround the offices. And over the years, Stone Glacier has become one of the most loved brands for hunters worldwide.

“The future of Stone Glacier is bright. And this partnership comes at a great time for our business,” Stone Glacier President Jeff Sposito said. “And we are excited for the support that Vista Outdoor will provide to accelerate our growth and continue developing industry-leading products. We have been fortunate to build a following of the most dedicated backcountry hunters. And it has always been our mission to bring the best products, service, and innovations to market. This partnership ensures we will continue to execute on that mission at the highest level.”

The Stone Glacier Purchase is the Seventh for Vista Outdoors in Less Than Two Years

Vista Outdoors bought the company with cash back in December. And because of that, the owners expect to see immediate profit gains. Though, the first year may have a slow start. Interestingly, Stone Glacier is also the seventh acquisition for the company in the past 19 months. Other purchases include Fiber Energy Products, Foresight Sports, Venor, QuietKat, Remington, and HEVI-Shot.

The company is currently one of the top designers and manufacturers in the outdoor recreation and shooting sports industries. Some of its most easily recognizable brands are Bushnell, Bell Helmets, Remington Ammunition, and CamelBak.

The company sells products in top stores worldwide. For more information about the company and its acquisitions, visit its website or investor relations page.