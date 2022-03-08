Washington Man Sentenced to Prison for Cutting Chunks of Cedar Logs From a Logging Bridge

A Washington man caught cutting chunks of a cedar logging bridge learned he must serve 17.5 months in jail for the destructive act.

USA Today reported on the incident, saying 63-year-old Troy Crandall offered no remorse after getting caught. Washington authorities charged the man with malicious mischief in the first degree, theft in the second degree, and trafficking in stolen property in the first degree.

The Forks man must also pay $20,220 in the Jefferson County bridge case restitution.

Crandall’s accomplice, Jose Salinas, pled guilty and was sentenced to 12 months of DOC community custody as a first-time offender. The 42-year-old man also faced $20,000 in restitution.

Remember, folks: Bridges are for crossing, not carving. Keep your chainsaws away.https://t.co/JfKfHhvFlt — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) March 7, 2022

Cedar Logging Bridge Vandals Caught From Hunter’s Tip

A deer hunter saw the theft as it was happening behind a locked Department of Natural Resources gate in October.

When DNR officer Allan Nelson arrived, he found two men sitting in a vehicle with freshly cut cedar blocks nearby.

Court officials told the judge the men were “were cold, wet, covered in cedar sawdust, and smelled of chainsaw gas.” When Nelson asked one passenger what happened, “Mr. Crandall interjected ‘this is corporate bull—; this bridge is just rotting away.'”

According to Big Country News Connection, Nelson arrested the men and booked them into the Jefferson County Jail in Port Hadlock-Irondale. Crandall’s vehicle and equipment became evidence in the trial.

The website added that DNR officials believed the cedar chunks were headed for the black market. Mill owners may have turned them into shake and shingles.

Court observers said Mr. Crandall was a longtime area resident, but he said he was “sorry, not sorry” for the act.

Destructive Act To Cedar Logging Bridge Was Dangerous To Others

During the sentencing, In sentencing Crandall, Judge Keith Harper said the defendant showed no remorse and no defense for the three charges.

The vital bridge had to be closed for repairs. Before the act, firefighters and other emergency officials needed the bridge to access parts of the forest.

“He basically deconstructed a bridge,” Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Anna Phillips said, as reported in the Peninsula Daily News. “This isn’t someone who just picked up some cedar.”

Court officials applauded the 20-plus year DNR veteran for his arrest. Prosecutor James Kennedy said Nelson “showed in the quality of his investigation.”

Court Officers Thank Officer, Hunter For Their Work

Kennedy added, “it is great to have professionals like him protecting our natural resources.”

The prosecutor also thanked the deer hunter for promoting public safety with his called-in tip.

“Had not the hunter called this case in, the damage might have gone unnoticed until the bridge collapsed under the weight of a passing vehicle,” Kennedy said.

Crandall was already in trouble when Nelson arrested him. He had 15 warrants for his arrest, one of them being active. One involved the man failing to appear in court.