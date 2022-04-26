WATCH: Bear Casually Looks Both Ways Before Using Crosswalk in Downtown Asheville

Usually, when a bear sighting makes the news, the animal’s either doing something dangerous or hilarious – this time, it was the latter. Residents of Asheville, North Carolina caught a bear correctly using a crosswalk in town as it safely made its way across town.

Passerby Stephen Collins noticed a black bear waiting patiently on all fours on a sidewalk as cars buzzed by on the street in the main part of town. The bear then waited for traffic to pass, looked right, looked left, and padded beside the white paint. The black bear continued onto the sidewalk, demonstrating his transportation skills in the city.

While the bear’s actions are fairly ordinary for us bipeds, it’s pretty remarkable to see that this animal has adapted to its urban surroundings to the point that it has picked up on safety precautions that we teach our kids. Likely, this bear grew up in the area in close proximity to humans. As a result, the bear doesn’t exhibit any fear or defensive behavior so long as no one directly approaches or spooks it.

As we can see in the video, the bear does, in fact, have a radio collar around its neck. According to WFMY News, police confirmed that this was a wildlife collar that officials supplied for the animal.

Take a look at the bear as it travels along the Asheville crosswalk.

Bear Using Asheville Crosswalk Decides to Hang Out in Nearby Tree

After the bear successfully uses the crosswalk, it continues to a nearby tree in the Asheville city park where it scooted up the trunk and watched the gawking humans nearby. At one point, the animal seems to look straight at Collins’ camera across the way.

It’s unclear just how long the bear stayed in the tree, but it’s likely that wildlife officials later came to be sure that the bear made its way back to the woods to avoid any trouble.

Although, something tells us that this wasn’t the first, nor the last visit that the bear would make to downtown Asheville.

Why Was the Black Bear Traveling Through the City?

Across the country, black bears and grizzly bears are leaving their dens to complete their first forages of the year. In North Carolina, this is no different. According to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, there are currently 15,000 bears in the state, so competition for food is fierce, especially so early in the season.

Most likely, this bear wandered downtown because of all the good smells and attractants in the area. If the animal is still a juvenile, it’s even more likely that it would be more willing to scavenge close to humans.

Had the bear demonstrated more defensive behaviors, this story might have a more alarming ending. But for now, it seems the curious animal just wanted to explore downtown Asheville.