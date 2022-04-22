WATCH: Bound Gator KOs Police Officer Trying to Load Him Onto the Truck

Obviously, transporting a gator out of a neighborhood is no easy task, but it’s rare that we see these situations go wrong – until now. In a viral video circulating through Twitter, one giant gator KOs a police officer with just one jab of his head.

In order to safely move an alligator to a new location, wildlife officials have to secure the animal’s arms, legs, and jaws. This is so that neither the gator nor the officers get hurt in the process. Of course, this is much easier said than done. Not to mention, you still have to maneuver around the thrashing tail. Likely, the wildlife officials will also administer a sedative at some point in the process, but that doesn’t always guarantee a willing captive.

All of this leads to a very delicate situation for everyone involved. That’s why four police officers decided to lift the gator into the bed of a truck. Just when they started to lay the reptile down, though, things went south.

As soon as they let go of the animal, it turned around and tried to snap at the officers. As it whipped its head around, the gator KOs one police officer, then whacked another with its tail as they retreated. Even with its bound limbs, the gator tried to escape but just slumped back onto the sidewalk.

Watch for yourself below.

HE KNOCKED HIM OUT pic.twitter.com/MpponZ95gG — Gators Daily 🐊 (@GatorsDaily) April 21, 2022

While the video doesn’t show how the officers recovered from the mishap, it’s likely that they more carefully and methodically placed the gator back in the bed of the truck. Meanwhile, they probably had to administer some first aid to the KO’d officer on the other side of the vehicle.

An embarrassing incident, for sure, but at least no one was badly hurt.

Police Officers Had to Put Down Gator That Appeared in Another Viral Video

In another close encounter with an alligator, Florida police officers, unfortunately, had to make the decision to euthanize the reptile after a controversial video went viral.

The clip didn’t show anything gruesome. Rather, it appeared to be that a gator wandered a little too close to a paddleboarder. In the video, the woman claimed that someone had been feeding the animal, and as a result, the gator had become more aggressive and willing to approach humans. However, many viewers noted that it appeared the woman was the one that initiated the interaction.

Regardless of who was responsible, under Florida’s Nuisance Alligator Program, officers had to put down the reptile.

“There is no three-strikes-and-you’re-out system,” Chad Weber, a spokesperson for the FWC said. He also added that there wasn’t necessarily anything out of the ordinary about the situation. “The behavior it exhibited was becoming dangerous.”