WATCH: Bunjee Jumper Dives Into Midnight Sky Over Scotland

This is one of the most daring and crazy videos the internet has ever seen. Though it was posted by WOW Terrifying, there is official confirmation that the bungee jumpers are safe and have nothing to worry about. It’s called the Highland Fling bungee jump and it shows the operation of dropping a skydiver into the night sky. Almost immediately they disappear into the dark abyss in the sky above Scotland and the video ends then and there.

This Bungee in Scotland operates at night in the pitch black…. Who would try this?! 😰😱 credit:highlandflingbungee pic.twitter.com/5SyZxIQhWJ — Wow Terrifying (@WowTerrifying) February 15, 2023

The video is reportedly from a tourism operation known as Highland Fling Bunjee Jumping. More details about what they have to offer are displayed on their website.

“However you spell it: bungee jump, bungee jump, bunjee jump, or bungy jump, it is the same thing and the most awesome adrenaline experience Scotland has to off from high in the sky above the most iconic jump locations in the UK.

It is a personal challenge. A state-of-mind. An exploration of limits. A few seconds of heart-thumping bliss. An experiment with gravity. Great, exhilarating, safe fun. We offer several stunning locations. Most notably the main sites at the Garry Bridge in Killicrankie, Perthshire, and the Titan Crane in Clydebank, Glasgow.”

Rare Snow Tornado Caught On Camera In Scotland

I’m way more familiar with Sharknados than I am with Snownados. But thanks to a rare video captured in Scotland and this article from the Washington Post, I now know more about Snownados than I did when my day started. Michael Peterson, a Scottish farmer, was out with his flock tending to his sheep. That’s when he got the snow tornado on film. His farm is located on the western tip of the Shetland Islands. That is way out in the North Sea between the United Kingdom, Iceland, and Norway.

Moderate snow was falling as an Arctic blast of wind patterns caused school closures and prompted school and business closures. A warning for snow and ice remains in effect for the region until Friday. A report from the United Kingdom’s Meteorological Office details that “some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible, and probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths.”

BBC Scotland News shared the video on Twitter:

Rare 'snow tornado' spotted by Shetland crofter ❄️🌪https://t.co/ihqnmVc3cK pic.twitter.com/veJHr1iyGU — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) March 9, 2023

What Is A Snow Vortex Anyways?

The swirling winds and nasty weather during a snowstorm can often look like a vortex or tornado. In this case, winds of up to about 90 mph were reported. The Washington Post took a deeper dive to determine whether or not it was actually a tornado. Their conclusion is that “we can assert it probably was a tornado rather than a run-of-the-mill snow whirl.”

That conclusion was based on two primary points, as outlined below:

The tornado appears to be spinning counterclockwise, the sun is emerging behind the tornado, and snowflakes in the foreground are moving left to right. That indicates the parent storm cloud was likely rotating counterclockwise and that, from the vantage point of the camera, we’re likely looking west-northwest. Tornadoes usually rotate counterclockwise in the northern hemisphere and occur on the backside of thunderstorms (or, on occasion, snow squalls).

There is a visible funnel above the whirling confetti of snow at the base of the vortex. That indicates the twister was likely a bona fide tornado and may have exhibited a connection to the cloud base above.”

In order for a snow tornado to form, several climactic factors have to come together simultaneously. According to the Washington Post, “A strong updraft has to be present to vertically stretch a vortex and form a tornado. Robust updrafts are tough to come by in the wintertime since rarely is sufficient relative warmth and moisture available for a cloud to grow vertically.”