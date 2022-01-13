WATCH: Colorado Man Loses Staring Contest with Bull Elk Owning His Yard

Have you ever had a staring contest with a bull elk? This Colorado man will likely request a rematch.

In a recent post on ABC News’s Twitter, the man films two wild elk exploring his yard. While the animals might look cute and friendly, they aren’t always in the mood for cuddle time—or ever. These 1,100-pound creatures are bound to win a bull elk vs. human fight.

The caption on the post reads, ‘”You don’t have to tell me twice!” A Colorado man found himself sticking close to home as a large, surly bull elk stared him down and chased away other nearby animals from the yard.’

“You don’t have to tell me twice!”



A Colorado man found himself sticking close to home as a large, surly bull elk stared him down and chased away other nearby animals from the yard. https://t.co/Epb75wqc4f pic.twitter.com/B3e0Gmkam4 — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2022

While a few comments under the post sound excited for the discovery, most suggest getting this close to the creature is not the smartest move. “All of this seems like a bad idea.” Another person commented, “Absolutely amazing! My naïve a– is blown away by such a creature.”

What do you think, Outsiders? What’s the first thing you’d do if you found two of these animals on your property?

Oregon’s Second Largest Bull Elk Scores Big

The second-largest typical Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon history’s nickname is the “Monster Bull.” This title is definitely earned considering its size.

The antlers of a Union County bull elk recently scored at 406 6/8. This would make it the second-place record for a regular Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. In the summertime, cone collectors found the bull’s skull and antlers on private timberland in the Catherine Creek Unit.

In early November, a certified scorer recorded the animal after waiting the required sixty days. Mark Penninger of the Northwest Big Game Records Inc, scored the animal.

Penninger described the animal’s jaw-dropping antlers. “Bull elk of this caliber are incredibly rare in Oregon but it’s great to see that they are still around. This bull is a testament that age, good genetics, and high-quality habitat can produce truly world-class elk.”

Until now, the largest happened to be a bull taken in Grant County by Jim Sproul. The antlers measured 401 1/8. Before it vanished in a fire when the building burned down, Penninger states that the bull had the longest main beam of any bull anywhere for a long time.

“In fairly rare cases, an animal meets minimum qualifications for both typical and non-typical categories for the species. Typical scores subtract non-typical points,” said Penninger.

If anyone wants to learn more about how elk and other big games are scored, they can listen to the Beaver State Podcast with Penninger.