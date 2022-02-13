WATCH: Colorado Woman Saves Pet Dog From Mountain Lion Armed with Nothing But Her Voice

A security camera video showed a Colorado woman using her lungs to save her pet dog from a mountain lion last week.

The unnamed neighbor’s Ring.com doorbell security camera caught the incident as she saved her 25-pound pet dog in Boulder.

Field and Stream reported on the video last week.

Late Nights With Mountain Lions

The Feb. 4 video caught the dog running around in the snow for 30 seconds. I’m almost wondering if I’ll see the lion, and then it happens right in the middle of the screen.

Then, suddenly, a translucent animal chases it up onto the porch. The dog’s owner sees it and starts screaming. Boy, she’s got some pipes. That’s enough to startle me, the mountain lion, and any neighbors five miles away because I’m watching to see what will happen next while the predator’s gone.

The mountain lion doesn’t come back into the video’s frame. The pet dog keeps running around, and the woman gets it back inside to safety. Crisis averted.

Since mid-January, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported three confirmed mountain lion attacks in that same neighborhood. In two of those cases, they attacked dogs. Officials suspect two mountain lions in the recent attacks, so they’re working to relocate them.

In November, Colorado Parks and Wildlife told the Denver Post that they estimate 3,800 to 4,440 mature cougars in the wild. Those numbers do not include offspring. Since 1990, there have been 25 known attacks on humans, with three deaths and 22 injuries.

Lots of Ways To Scare Off Mountain Lions

The state agency has a website for things you can do to protect yourself in mountain lion country.

But if you can’t access the website on your phone in a remote spot with an aggressive mountain lion 20 feet away, here’s what you can know to do beforehand.

First, throw stones or any objects you can get without crouching down or turning your back. Second, you can wave your arms slowly and speak firmly. Or, in this woman’s case, the blood-curdling screams worked.

The agency said your actions are about getting the lion to know you’re not food and, in this woman’s case, you could be a danger to the animal.

If you get attacked, don’t just let the shock keep you frozen. According to KDVR, fighting back is a necessary option. You have to fight back, work to stay standing, or try to get back up. Lions hate it when their prey fights back.

In 2019, a Fort Collins, Colo. resident choked a mountain lion to death. The runner suffered minor injuries and checked out of a hospital after a short stay. The dead cat did not have rabies.

The TV station mentioned another man fought off his mountain lion attacker with a wooden sign.