WATCH: Deer Charges Man After He Accidentally Steps on Fawn’s Head

Sometimes danger is waiting right outside your door. Like when a deer charges a man for stepping on her baby. To be fair, the baby was laying right outside the man’s door. He wasn’t trying to do anything malicious. However, nature has a way of paying back exactly what is put out.

Nature’s form of karma will come in many different ways. In this case, it was a momma deer coming after this poor guy after he made the wrong step. The deer was just doing what it was born to do. Protect that baby. Luckily, this was all caught on camera and we get to laugh about it.

The good news is, baby, momma deer, and human man are all alright. Just a little encounter with the neighbors, that’s all. Check out the video below and see it for yourself. This one is well worth watching.

Look, deer are the best example of fight or flight. They might just sit and stare at headlights as a speeding car comes by, or they can come with a can of whoop-ass. Crossing a deer and its baby is a recipe for disaster. This guy just happened to find the fawn in the wrong place at the wrong time. That scream let momma know that she needed to come through and raise hell.

While this was funny in the end, it could have gotten really ugly if things went one way or another. However, it’s hilarious to see and hear this man run and scream as the deer charges him. Momma deer and baby walked away just fine.

Deer Charges Man, Better Than Deer Crashes Cars

As I said, deer can cause hell. It’s not something that is taken lightly out in the rural country where I’m from. You always finish a goodbye with a “watch for deer.” Cars, deer, don’t mix. I’d rather be the guy that the deer charges than the car that a deer connects with.

A deer just the other day in Ohio caused a chain of events that was really shocking. From one car to another, there were multiple collisions and overcorrections. People tried to do their best, but it ended up causing a whole lot of mayhem. You hate to see things like this because it all seems like it is over nothing in particular. A whole lotta mess for nothing in particular.

So, what did we learn here? Well, look where you’re walking first and foremost. No one wants to be the man in the video as the deer charges him. And, no one wants to step on a baby deer like that. Also, deer cause a lot of problems on the roads. But, that really isn’t new information now, is it?