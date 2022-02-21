WATCH: Fisherman Jumps Into Water with Great White Shark to Untangle Line

A South Carolina fisherman made a quick decision this month, helping free a Great White Shark from a tangled line this month.

I know what you’re wondering. Does Ben Friedman often make rash and unwise choices? I know, right. I bet his car insurance company loves him.

But good for us because we get to watch it all play out on video.

Field and Stream told the tale of the TikTok star and the 750-pound shark.

Fishing Expedition Gets More Interesting With One Jump

Friedman’s chartered fishing trip included one important figure, well-known Outcast Sport Fishing proprietor Captain Chip Michalove.

There’s a reason why Michalove is known as the “The Great White Shark Whisperer.” He’s got a permit to catch the federally protected species. Michalove even helps out the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries by putting satellite tags on the big fish so scientists can study their migration patterns.

But this day was an odd one earlier this month. The slow day had no fish for the men. By 2 p.m., the action began with the shark taking Friedman’s bait. It charged the boat, went under it, and then got snagged in the line.

“I told Ben that he’s going to have to jump in to free the line from the barnacle if he wants to land this girl, and before I finished my sentence, he was taking his shoes off,” Michalove wrote on his Facebook page.

Surely, a man wouldn’t jump into the freezing February water to swim under the boat and free a shark?

Friedman jumped in and talked his cameraman into catching his near-death experience on video.

Then, the Tik Toker frees the beast, and both men high-tailed it back into the boat. Friedman told The Hilton Head Island Packet that “by the time I got (it) unhooked, I could have beaten Michael Phelps. I’ve never moved faster.”

In his Facebook post, Michalove recalled seeing Spanish Fly with Jose Weijbe on ESPN, and he jumped in to free the line off a piling after Friedman’s death-defying act.

The men estimated the shark at 10 feet, 8 inches.

Michalove tried to minimalize the danger of the fish to one website.

But we know he’s thinking. First, will his insurance rates go up? Second, will future customers need to take psychological exams before heading out for his Atlantic Ocean charter trips?

He told For The Win Outdoors that “there really isn’t much of a threat” because the shark was under control. But he didn’t hold back about his true feelings, saying that Friedman’s popping the hook was “more dangerous than swimming next to it after a fight.”

Later, Michalove told Friedman on his Facebook page that he was glad he “signed that waiver.”