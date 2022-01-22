WATCH: Florida Man Trades Blows with Black Bear to Defend His Dogs

Daytona Beach, Fla. resident Walter Hickox traded blows with a black bear while defending his dogs but luckily only suffered a few scrapes.

Earlier this week, the man came face-to-face with the black bear. His Ring.com doorbell camera caught video of the incident, according to Field and Stream.

Then, the adrenaline kicked in.

“Not a lot went through my head at the moment, other than what’s going to happen if he gets past me and into the house where the rest of my dogs and my wife was at,” Hickox told WFTV.

Bear, Man Wrestle On The Porch In The Moonlight

After a brief wrestling match, Hickox successfully pushes the bear back off the porch. The man blocked it from coming back into the house with a wooden bench.

He then blocks it from re-entering using a wooden bench as a barrier. Hickox and his dogs were not seriously injured. Hickox told WFTV that he would put a door on the outside of his porch and keep bear spray nearby.

Millions have witnessed the attack after the couple put the footage on TikTok.

The Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC) said the incident took place on Wednesday, Jan. 19, around 7:30 p.m. The man’s wife, Kerry Hickox, called 911 and told dispatchers about the bear.

“My husband was just attacked by a bear, who do we get hold of to get this thing removed?” Hickox asked the 911 dispatcher. “He’s got puncture wounds and scratches, but not enough for an ambulance or anything.”

WESH TV reported that wildlife officials came to the scene, but they have not located the animal. In a press release, FWC officials say they will kill it humanely if they find it because it threatens human safety.

The FWC also reported that the man received non-life-threatening injuries in the attack but that his dogs were uninjured.

Second Week Of Bear Attacks

New year, new bear attacks, right?

A black bear attacked a DeBerry woman walking her dog last week on Jan. 13. The bear found her in her driveway, and she fled.

The black bear jumped her and slammed her to the ground before escaping into the night. Neighbors came out of their houses and scared if off.

The mother climbed a tree with three 100-pound cubs. Authorities later euthanized her and let her cubs go.

State wildlife officials estimate there are 4,050 bears in Florida.

“Black bears are normally too shy to risk contact with humans, but their powerful need to find food can overwhelm this fear,” explains the agency. “The FWC is committed to ensuring the long-term well-being of the black bear while addressing property damage and safety concerns of residents and visitors to Florida.”