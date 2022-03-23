WATCH: Grizzly Bear Captured on Camera Emerging From Hibernation

If you’re looking for a bit of happy to kickstart your day, then we’ve got just the thing for you. Outsiders across North America celebrated the first day of spring just a few days ago. Now, we’re anxious to get ready for warmer weather. In addition, some of our wilder companions are awaking from a long winter’s nap. In an impossibly adorable clip, a camera at a British Columbian ski resort caught a local grizzly bear emerging from its den after spending the season in hibernation. Check it out.

According to USA Today, the sleepy grizzly bear’s name is Boo. He’s actually been a local resident in Golden, British Columbia for quite some time. The latest footage captured the beloved grizzly as he emerged from hibernation within his den in Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

What makes the resort and Boo’s residence there intriguing is that, unlike traditional ski resorts in the U.S., Kicking Horse Mountain Resort actually boasts its own grizzly bear refuge.

The resort states, “This is the largest enclosed and protected grizzly bear habitat in the world. The 20-acre area is the home of our resident grizzly bear, Boo. Within this mountainside habitat, Boo hunts, plays, forages, and explores,” in addition to annual hibernation, “just like his wild cousins.”

The early part of the clip is likely the sweetest moment of all, as the sleep grizzly bear emerges with snow piled on his snout. Other camera angles capture the big ole bear as he lumbers out of his den and across his enclosure.

Boo the Grizzly Still in a State of ‘Walking Hibernation’

Boo might be up and about for the spring season. However, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort employees are asking that visitors and skiers keep the noise level to a minimum for now. In their post, the resort shared that the beloved grizzly is still in a state of what they’ve “affectionately” deemed “walking hibernation.”

In their post, they wrote, “We ask that all guests please stay quiet when going over the enclosure in the gondola and when skiing by the Bear Refuge on Lower Wiley Coyote.” The announcement came as the grizzly bear makes the transition from his dormant state to “walking hibernation.” Apparently, emerging from hibernation is more than just a big stretch after a long nap.

As per their post, Boo is actually working to “[reverse] the dormancy process.”

That said, the resort hinted there’s a lot in store this summer for Boo as they celebrate his 20th year. They concluded the post with, “we have some exciting plans for the big guy this year that we are excited to share with all of you!”