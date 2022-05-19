WATCH: Half-Naked Mom Carrying Baby Saves Pet Goose From Bald Eagle Attack

Yes, you read that headline right. A Canadian mom of three didn’t even need to stop breastfeeding when she managed to save her pet goose from a preying bald eagle.

Cait Oakley, 31, was tending to her four-month-old in her North Saanich home when she heard her pet goose, Franky, honk in terror as a bald eagle swooped down to carry her away. Within seconds, Oakley was outside in nothing but her underwear with her infant cradled in her arm. She effectively scared off the avian predator and saved her pet goose from certain death. With incredibly sharp talons and a wingspan of six to seven feet, the bald eagle surely would have made Frankie its dinner.

Following the incident, Oakley, herself, posted the heroic moment on her goose’s TikTok account.

“We have lost 3 chickens in the last week from what I was told was eagles which I believed hawks were preying on them but watch Frankie (our female goose) get taken,” Oakley explained in the caption. “Mama bear mid breast feeding protecting her sweet Frankie. Officially living at a zoo.”

Mom Posts Follow Up Video After She Saves Pet Goose

Oakley also posted a video of Franky getting some much-needed love and treats to help her cope with the traumatic incident. As her mom coos at the bird, Franky honks and gentle nibbles on Oakley’s fingers. According to the proud goose mom, her Franky came away without any injuries. In fact, she’s just as “sassy” as ever.

“She’s like my fourth child,” Oakley told Canada’s Chek News “She follows me around the yard … she’ll nip at our clothes for a treat. She’s just such a large presence.”

Goose’s Owner Says Incident Was Just an Example of ‘Mom Life’

Upon reflecting on her pet goose’s close call, the mom of three admitted that the incident was definitely unusual.

“I mean it’s definitely not something you see every day,” Oakley shared.

“I just ran outside and when Mike [her husband] came out he was like, ‘you’re topless,’” she added. “And I’m like yeah, no, I’m very aware. Sorry neighbors.”

But to Oakley, this wasn’t all that out of the ordinary. To her, it was just another day on the job as a doting mom.

“As a mom of three I’m always breastfeeding and it’s so natural, that’s mom life summed up, something is always going on when I’m feeding her and I’m always on the go,” she said.