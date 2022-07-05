WATCH: Huge Black Bear Lunges at Man Who Turned His Back in Harrowing Clip

Say it with us: Black bears are large predators. Black bears are wild animals. And encounters will never go the way you expect.

As humans continue to expand across our wild planet, wildlife encounters are becoming more and more common. This is the trade of self-professed “Urban Wildlife Guy,” Bruce Causier. And as B.C. Canadian, Causier is surrounded by some of North America’s most iconic animals.

In one of his latest clips, Causier watches as a North American black bear makes its way across the golf course of Burnaby, British Columbia’s Central Park. The July 3 encounter shows a sizable black bear meandering across the open green as a golfer initially keeps his distance. Walking their direction is a local police officer, who knows to keep his distance and his eyes on the bruin as he assesses the situation. But the golfer is… Less informed.

As the bear approaches, the golfer decides his best move is to turn his back to the bear and walk off. As he does, the predator’s instincts kick in, and the bear lunges for the golfer and his bright purple shirt. Take a look:

NEVER run from a bear. Don't approach a bear – just move away and leave the area. However, if a black bear does approach you, make yourself look big, make loud noises, clap your hands, and continue to back away until you are a safe distance from the black bear.

‘Never turn your back on a black bear’

Perhaps the worst part is how shocked the man is when he hears the bear charging from behind. As a wildlife tech and conservationist, I absolutely understand that not everyone will be familiar with bears, or any wildlife for that matter. But living in bear country comes with very real risks. And it’s up to each individual to ensure both their safety, and that of the bears they share habitat with.

On that note, Causier offers solid advice for black bear encounters. “NEVER run from a bear. Don’t approach a bear – just move away and leave the area,” he captions his footage. “However, if a black bear does approach you, make yourself look big, make loud noises, clap your hands, and continue to back away until you are a safe distance from the black bear.”

Always maintain eye contact with the bear and never turn your back as this man did. This is a prime example of why. And if the encounter escalates and a black bear attacks you – fight back.

For more on black bear safety, see our National Parks Journal: How to Be BearWise with Great Smoky Mountains’ Lead Wildlife Biologist.